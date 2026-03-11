OPINION: South Sudan in the EAC: Lessons from the 25th Summit and the Path to the 2027 Speakership

Although South Sudan did not secure the position of Secretary General of the East African Community (EAC), the country continues to hold the important position of Deputy Secretary General (DSG), which remains a significant diplomatic achievement for our nation.

I congratulate our brother Hon. Andrea Ariik Aguer for his dedicated service during the past three years and wish him continued success as he begins another term with the same commitment and spirit.

This moment also provides an important lesson for our Country and Leadership. Regional and international leadership positions are not secured by chance; they require early planning, active diplomatic campaigns, strong engagement with partner states, and most importantly, the fulfilment of our obligations as a responsible member state.

South Sudan must strengthen its diplomatic strategy within the EAC and other Regional Economic Communities. Our country should ensure that financial contributions to these institutions are paid on time and that our foreign missions are well supported to promote the interests of South Sudan and our qualified citizens.

It is also important to note that more than one hundred professional and technical positions will soon be advertised within EAC organs and institutions. We must ensure that South Sudanese technocrats do not lose these opportunities simply because our country has not met its obligations.

Looking ahead, I respectfully encourage the leadership of our country, H.E. President Salva Kiir Mayardit, to begin early preparations for the position of Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly in 2027.

One practical step would be to recall two EALA Members of Parliament from the SPLM Party, since the current SPLM members have already served their two terms and are not eligible to contest again, and replace them with two new representatives who can serve during the remaining period of the current Assembly, EALA 5 this will allow them to learn the rules of procedure of Parliamentary understand the institutional culture, and build relationships within the Assembly so that one of them can be well positioned to contest for the position of Speaker in December 2027.

With proper preparation, strong diplomatic engagement, and capable representation in Arusha, South Sudan can position itself to secure this important leadership role.

With a clear strategy, commitment to our obligations, and investment in diplomacy, South Sudan will not only protect the positions we currently hold but will also secure more leadership opportunities in the region.

I also thank our able ministers, Hon. Amb. Monday S. Kumba and Hon. Pieng D. Kuol, for their efforts and representation during the summit meeting.

