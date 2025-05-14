14th May 2025
Opinion: Pojulu festival is a living story connecting generations -Stephen Dhieu

Author: Stephen Dhieu | Published: 12 hours ago

The Chairman of NRA Board of Directors, Stephen Dhieu Dau - Courtesy

I would like to extend my congratulations to the leadership of the Pojulu community, which is the home of the legendary South Sudanese liberator Aggrey Jaden Ladu, as well as to the community leader, Hon. Dr. Martin Elia Lomurö, in addition to the entire community and the organisers for the success of this wonderful Cultural Festival in Juba, 2025. The beauty of South Sudan is enhanced by the fact that we honour our diverse traditions; this is to live in harmony with diversity.

Let us, as we celebrate your efforts in promoting cultures, make a commitment to passing them on to future generations by maintaining our languages, teaching them to young people, and making sure that our ladies continue their education and graduate from higher education levels.

Without exception, each and every one of us has really loved this beautiful festival, regardless of where we are. Despite the fact that it was a virtual event for me, it was an exceptional cultural occasion that I have ever witnessed. It was interesting and amazing to the fullest extent, just like it was for millions of South Sudanese and many spectators all over the world.

I want to emphasize that this version of the Pojulu Community Cultural Festival, taking place in Rock City, Juba, Central Equatoria State, in May 2025, is not just a traditional celebration from the past. It’s more like a living story that captures centuries of history, spirituality, and the connections within the community.

This kind of beautiful cultural landscape is commonly seen at many festivals within South Sudanese communities. They have successfully embraced modern changes while remaining deeply connected to their vibrant history and culture.

In my humble opinion, the Pojulu Cultural Festival, for instance, captured the attention and left a lasting impression on local community leaders, families, intellectuals, and the general public. The event showcased the power of community connections as families and the general public came together to honour a common legacy.

These festivals provide a chance for younger generations to engage with their heritage. By engaging in traditional dances, songs, and storytelling, children and youth acquire the values and history of their communities and their nation, thereby safeguarding their cultural identity.

Following our independence in 2011, South Sudanese communities began to host a variety of festivals in free, active cultural environments and practices. These festivals, such as the Bor Dinka Wrestling Festival, Mundari Cattle Camp Festival, Juba Arts and Culture Festival, Didinga Hills Cultural Festival, and Peace and Reconciliation Festivals, serve as living traditions that intertwine history, power, and spirituality.

These events, which are not just celebrations but historical archives in motion, reaffirm the importance of culture, freedom, and identity. These events unite entire communities, bridging social differences and economic imbalances to foster a sense of togetherness.

Once more, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to my fellow Pojulu Community members for their exceptional and amusing performance, which has furthered the unity, love, and harmony of our beloved nation, South Sudan.

The views expressed in the above articles, as published by Eye Radio, are entirely those of the writer. Any claims made are the responsibility of the author, not Eye Radio.

 

