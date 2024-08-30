Opinion: Paving the path to financial integrity in South Sudan

The Commissioner General of the South Sudan Revenue Authority recently informed the National Legislative Assembly that non-oil revenue had surpassed its targets for the previous fiscal year. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the country’s potential for economic growth and stability.

However, despite this increase in revenue, civil servants have gone nearly a year without pay, and critical services continue to suffer from underfunding. This paradox raises serious concerns about the efficiency and integrity of our financial management systems, particularly in these tough times of inflation, where every missed payment weighs heavier on the daily struggles of our citizens.

Luate Joel Satimon, the Executive Director of Integrity South Sudan, aptly highlighted the gravity of this issue, pointing out that the failure to pay salaries amidst rising revenues may indicate potential inefficiency or, more alarmingly, misappropriation of funds.

Corruption in the distribution of salaries and public funds not only erodes public trust but also hampers the nation’s progress. In a period of inflation where the cost of living is soaring, such inefficiencies exacerbate the suffering of ordinary South Sudanese, who struggle to make ends meet. We must address these underlying issues head-on.

If I were to contribute to a solution, I would strongly advocate for the modernization of our payment systems as a vital step forward. The traditional method of distributing salaries in cash is outdated and rife with risks. To ensure that salaries reach those who have rightfully earned them, I suggest that the Economic Cluster, the Bank of South Sudan, and the Ministry of Finance implement a mobile payment system using platforms like MTN MoMo. This approach would bring much-needed transparency to the process, reduce delays, and prevent the disappearance of funds, especially during inflationary times when delayed payments can have even more severe consequences.

Looking beyond our borders, there are examples of nations that have successfully embraced similar reforms. Kenya’s M-Pesa platform has transformed the way salaries and social benefits are distributed, significantly reducing corruption and enhancing financial inclusion. India’s Aadhaar biometric identification system has allowed the government to ensure that payments reach the correct recipients, cutting down on fraud and misallocation of funds. Ghana’s use of mobile money services for government payments has brought transparency to even the most remote areas, while Nigeria’s Bank Verification Number (BVN) system has been instrumental in eliminating “ghost workers.”

In addition to modernizing the payment system, I propose the introduction of a nationwide electronic roll call system, possibly enhanced with biometric verification. This system would ensure that only active and legitimate employees receive salaries, further safeguarding public funds and promoting accountability within our civil service.

In these tough times of inflation, where every pound must stretch further, it is more important than ever to ensure that public funds are managed with utmost care. I urge those in positions of influence to consider and share these suggestions. Investing in such modern solutions is not merely an option—it is a necessity if we are to prevent further delays, avoid the disappearance of funds, and restore the confidence of our people in their government. By taking decisive action now, we can pave the way for a future where every South Sudanese civil servant is paid on time, and public funds are managed with the transparency and integrity our nation deserves. This is the path to a stronger, more prosperous South Sudan—a path we must take without hesitation.

The writer is a 2nd year student at the University of Juba’s School of Computer Science and Information Technology and he can be reached via riakmawut3@gmail.com.

The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official positions or policies of Eye Radio. This article is intended to provide personal insights and opinions based on the author’s perspective and experience. Readers should consider these viewpoints as one of many perspectives on the topic and consult additional sources for a well-rounded understanding.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



18 underage Gumbo gangsters netted Previous Post