OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry

The establishment of the National Insurance and Social Fund (NISF) in South Sudan was intended to provide a structured system of pensions and social protection for workers, thereby contributing to social stability and economic security. In theory, such funds serve as critical welfare instruments, ensuring that employees and their dependents are safeguarded against vulnerabilities associated with old age, disability, or loss of income. However, in practice, the NISF has become a focal point of public discontent.

The roots of this discontent can be traced to the withdrawal of Circular No. 03-2010, which prevented the full operationalisation of the fund under its original legal framework (Government of South Sudan, 2010). For more than a decade, this withholding created a governance vacuum, leaving contributors uncertain about their entitlements and undermining institutional accountability. The absence of a functioning law not only weakened the credibility of the NISF but also reinforced perceptions of fragility in South Sudan’s governance structures.

This situation was further complicated by the issuance of Public Circular No. 5/2026, which nullified the earlier directive and aligned fund operations with the National Social Insurance Fund Act, 2023 (Ministry of Labour, 2026). While the new circular mandated strict compliance by employers and sought to restore order through monthly remittances, it also reignited debates about transparency, equity, and the government’s capacity to manage social insurance effectively.

Consequently, the NISF has become emblematic of broader governance challenges in South Sudan. Citizens question whether their contributions are secure, whether disbursements will be managed fairly, and whether the government can be trusted to uphold its obligations. These concerns reflect not only the technical difficulties of fund management but also the deeper institutional fragility of a state still recovering from conflict and struggling to consolidate legitimacy.

The Withholding of the 2010 Law

A critical turning point in the institutional history of the National Insurance and Social Fund (NISF) occurred in 2010, when Circular No. 03-2010, intended to operationalise the fund, was withheld from implementation. This withholding effectively stalled the legal and administrative machinery necessary for the fund’s functioning. In the absence of a binding framework, the NISF was left in a state of institutional ambiguity, undermining its credibility and weakening its ability to deliver on its mandate (Government of South Sudan, 2010).

The consequences of this decision were profound. Contributors and beneficiaries were left uncertain about their entitlements, while managers operated with minimal accountability. Pensioners, in particular, found themselves in limbo, unable to access benefits that had been promised under the original design of the fund. This governance vacuum not only eroded public confidence in the NISF but also reinforced perceptions of fragility in South Sudan’s broader institutional landscape.

From an academic perspective, the withholding of the 2010 circular illustrates how legal uncertainty and policy inconsistency can destabilise social protection systems in fragile states. It highlights the importance of clear legislative frameworks in building trust between citizens and the state, especially in contexts where governance institutions are still consolidating. The episode also underscores the risks of politicisation in policy implementation, as decisions to delay or withhold legal instruments often reflect competing interests rather than technical considerations.

In the final analysis, the 2010 withholding created a decade-long gap in the operationalisation of the NISF, leaving the fund vulnerable to mismanagement and public scepticism. This gap set the stage for the eventual issuance of Public Circular No. 5/2026, which sought to nullify the earlier directive and re-establish the fund under the National Social Insurance Fund Act, 2023. Nevertheless, the legacy of the 2010 decision continues to shape public perceptions, making the restoration of trust a formidable challenge for policymakers.

The 2026 Circular and Policy Realignment

On 23rd April 2026, the Ministry of Labour issued Public Circular No. 5/2026, which formally nullified the earlier 2010 directive (Circular No. 03-2010) and aligned the operations of the National Insurance and Social Fund (NISF) with the provisions of the National Social Insurance Fund Act, 2023 (Ministry of Labour, 2026). This marked a decisive policy shift, as the circular mandated all employers, including private companies, NGOs, UN agencies, and diplomatic missions, to deduct and remit both employer and employee contributions directly to the NISF monthly.

The circular’s significance lies in its attempt to close a governance gap that had persisted for more than a decade. By operationalising the NISF beginning in January 2026, the directive provided clear compliance instructions and emphasised strict enforcement. In theory, the initiative should strengthen institutional accountability, standardise contribution flows, and ensure that workers’ entitlements are safeguarded under a modernised legal framework.

However, scepticism remains widespread. Many citizens view the circular as long overdue, questioning whether its implementation will be transparent, equitable, and free from the corruption that has historically plagued public funds in South Sudan. The delay between the withholding of the 2010 directive and the issuance of the 2026 circular has created a legacy of mistrust. For contributors and pensioners, the circular is not simply a technical adjustment. It is a test of whether the government can deliver on its promises in a fragile governance environment.

From an academic perspective, the 2026 circular illustrates the challenges of policy continuity and institutional legitimacy in fragile states. While the alignment with the 2023 Act represents progress in formalising social protection, the effectiveness of the reform depends on enforcement capacity, transparency mechanisms, and the ability of oversight institutions to monitor compliance. Without these safeguards, the circular risks would be perceived as another symbolic gesture rather than a substantive reform.

Public Concerns and Perceptions

Workers and pensioners have consistently raised concerns regarding delayed payments, missing benefits, and the perceived misuse of contributions within the National Insurance and Social Fund (NISF). These grievances have been amplified by civil society organisations and media outlets, which have framed the issue as symptomatic of broader governance weaknesses in South Sudan. From an institutional perspective, the withholding of the 2010 directive and the prolonged delay before the issuance of the 2026 circular created a significant gap in the legal and operational framework of the fund.

This gap has contributed to a climate of mistrust. For many contributors, the problem is not only about pensions or entitlements but also about the credibility of government institutions in managing public resources. The debate surrounding the NISF, therefore, extends beyond technical fund management to questions of governance legitimacy, transparency, and accountability in a fragile state context.

At the same time, it is important to note that the government’s recent efforts, particularly the alignment of the NISF with the National Social Insurance Fund Act, 2023, and the enforcement measures outlined in Public Circular No. 5/2026, represent attempts to restore confidence and establish a more predictable system. Whether these reforms will succeed depends on their implementation, the strength of oversight mechanisms, and the ability of institutions to demonstrate consistent compliance.

Lessons from the Region

South Sudan is not the only country that has trouble managing the National Insurance and Social Fund (NISF). Across Africa, several countries have faced similar governance challenges in their social insurance systems, offering both cautionary tales and lessons for reform. Scandals involving inflated budgets and questionable land acquisitions embroiled the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) in Uganda.

Parliamentary investigations revealed misuse of billions of shillings, sparking public outrage and eroding trust in the institution (Daily Monitor, 2013). The Ugandan case highlights how weak oversight and politicisation can undermine fund credibility.

Nevertheless, it also demonstrates the role of parliamentary scrutiny and investigative journalism in exposing irregularities and pushing for corrective measures. In Kenya, the NSSF lost billions through risky investments and overpriced procurements. Auditor General reports exposed systemic irregularities, leading to political debate and heightened public anger (Office of the Auditor General, Kenya, 2015).

While these revelations damaged public confidence, they also pointed out the value of independent auditing institutions in identifying weaknesses and enforcing accountability. Kenya’s experience demonstrates that empowered transparency mechanisms can act as a corrective force, even in situations of mismanagement.

Fraud and embezzlement have long plagued pension funds in Nigeria. Weak compliance and corruption among fund managers forced the government to introduce reforms such as forensic audits and stricter oversight mechanisms (Okafor, 2018). Nigeria’s case illustrates how entrenched corruption can destabilise pension systems but also how targeted reforms, particularly those focused on compliance and monitoring, can begin to restore confidence.

In essence, these regional experiences reveal a common pattern: social insurance funds in fragile or transitional governance contexts are highly vulnerable to mismanagement, politicisation, and corruption. However, they also show that reforms are possible when governments commit.

What This Means for South Sudan

The implications of the governance challenges surrounding the National Insurance and Social Fund (NISF) are far-reaching. Economically, the credibility of the fund is at risk. If workers lose confidence in the system, they may reduce or stop contributions altogether, thereby undermining the sustainability of the fund. A weakened contribution base would not only limit the NISF’s ability to provide pensions and benefits but also erode its potential role as a stabilising mechanism in South Sudan’s fragile economy.

Politically, the mismanagement of the NISF has the potential to delegitimise government authority. Public anger over delayed payments, missing benefits, and opaque fund management is not confined to technical concerns; it reflects broader doubts about the state’s capacity to govern effectively. In fragile contexts, where legitimacy is already contested, such mistrust can exacerbate instability and weaken the social contract between citizens and the state.

Vulnerable groups, including pensioners, widows, and persons with disabilities who rely on social insurance for basic security, feel the consequences most acutely. Delayed or misused benefits heighten insecurity for these groups, deepening inequality and undermining social cohesion. The NISF, in this sense, is not merely a financial institution but a critical component of social protection that directly affects the well-being of marginalised populations.

Finally, the confidence of donors is at risk. International partners, who often support social protection programmes in fragile states, may hesitate to provide financial or technical assistance if governance problems persist. Weak oversight, corruption risks, and policy inconsistency can discourage external investment in social insurance, limiting opportunities for reform and capacity-building, which in turn can exacerbate the challenges faced by fragile states like South Sudan in achieving sustainable development and attracting necessary support.

Consequently, these implications underscore that the NISF is more than a pension fund. It is a litmus test of South Sudan’s governance capacity. Its success or failure will shape not only the financial security of workers but also the broader trajectory of state legitimacy, social stability, and international cooperation.

The Way Forward

Rebuilding trust in the National Insurance and Social Fund (NISF) requires a comprehensive approach that addresses both technical and governance challenges.

First, transparency must be strengthened through the publication of regular audits and financial reports, ensuring that contributors and beneficiaries have access to clear information about how funds are managed. Such measures would improve accountability and help to counter perceptions of misuse.

Second, oversight mechanisms need to be reinforced. Independent bodies, alongside parliamentary committees, should be empowered to monitor compliance and investigate irregularities.

This would reduce the risks of politicisation and corruption while embedding accountability into the institutional framework.

Third, capacity development is essential. Investment in training, digital financial systems, and actuarial expertise would modernise fund management and improve efficiency. Without such technical improvements, even well-designed policies risk faltering in implementation, leading to potential financial mismanagement and reduced trust in the system.

Fourth, the legal framework must be updated to regulate contributions and compliance more effectively. Aligning the NISF with the National Social Insurance Fund Act, 2023, is a step forward, but continuous legal refinement will be necessary to close gaps and ensure consistency with international standards.

Fifth, participatory governance should be prioritised. Involving unions, civil society organisations, and beneficiaries in decision-making processes would enhance legitimacy and encourage ownership among stakeholders. This participatory approach is particularly important in fragile contexts, where trust in government institutions is limited, as it can help rebuild relationships between the government and the community, ultimately leading to more effective governance and improved public services.

Finally, South Sudan can benefit from regional learning. Experiences from Uganda, Kenya, and Nigeria demonstrate both the risks of mismanagement and the potential of reforms when governments commit to transparency and accountability. By adapting lessons from these cases, South Sudan can avoid repeating mistakes and strengthen its social protection system.

Ultimately, these measures show that the path forward is not just about technical changes but also about restoring trust in governance. The NISF has the potential to serve as a cornerstone of social protection, but its success will depend on the government’s ability to demonstrate consistent transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to citizens’ concerns.

Final Thoughts

The trajectory of the National Insurance and Social Fund (NISF) in South Sudan demonstrates how fragile governance decisions can profoundly shape public trust in state institutions. The withholding of Circular No. 03-2010 left the fund without a functioning legal framework for over a decade, creating uncertainty for contributors and beneficiaries.

Public Circular No. 5/2026, aligned with the National Social Insurance Fund Act, 2023, represents a significant policy correction but also underscores the long delay in establishing operational clarity.

Without sustained reforms, the NISF risks becoming another symbol of corruption and inefficiency rather than a cornerstone of social protection. The fund’s credibility depends not only on technical compliance but also on the government’s ability to demonstrate transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to citizens’ concerns.

Regional experiences provide important lessons. In Uganda, parliamentary investigations into the NSSF exposed irregularities and forced corrective measures. In Kenya, independent audits revealed systemic weaknesses, highlighting the importance of empowered oversight institutions, which are critical to guaranteeing accountability and preventing future mismanagement in pension funds.

In Nigeria, entrenched corruption in pension funds prompted reforms such as forensic audits and stricter compliance mechanisms. These cases illustrate that while mismanagement breeds public anger, reforms grounded in transparency and accountability can gradually restore confidence.

For South Sudan, the challenge is therefore twofold: to operationalise the NISF effectively under the 2023 Act and to rebuild trust in governance more broadly. In a fragile state, fixing the NISF is not just about pensions. It is about reinforcing the social contract, strengthening institutional legitimacy, and demonstrating that government can deliver on its obligations.

Good Luck and have a wonderful weekend.

References

Daily Monitor. (2013). Parliament probes NSSF land scandal. Kampala.

Government of South Sudan. (2010). National Insurance and Social Fund Act. Juba: Ministry of Justice.

Ministry of Labour. (2026). Public Circular No. 5/2026 on NISF Remittance. Juba: National Ministry of Labour.

Office of the Auditor General Kenya. (2015). Report on the National Social Security Fund. Nairobi.

Okafor, C. (2018). Pension fund fraud and governance reforms in Nigeria. Journal of African Public Policy, 12(2), 45–6

Mr. Tim Monybuny William, the author, is a South Sudanese Researcher. He can be reached via email at Monybuny.dengalek@gmail.com

Editor’s Note: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of Eye Radio. The author is solely responsible for the accuracy of all claims made.

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