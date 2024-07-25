Opinion: Enhancing basketball in S. Sudan through physical education

In the recent USA Basketball Showcase series, the USA Team secured a hard-fought victory over the German Team with a narrow 92-88 margin, highlighting their competitive edge.

Similarly, their exhilarating match against Team South Sudan ended in a razor-thin 101-100 win, showcasing the thrilling intensity of international basketball.

Additionally, the USA Team demonstrated dominance in their matches against Australia and Serbia, clinching decisive victories that underscore their formidable presence on the global stage.

The latest FIBA World Basketball Ranking reaffirms the USA’s top position, followed closely by Spain, Germany, Serbia, and Australia. Notably, Team South Sudan’s rapid rise in the basketball world owes much to the dedication of its players, managers, sports authorities, and supporting institutions within the country’s National Basketball League.

Introducing physical education in South Sudan’s primary schools is essential for improving basketball and fostering overall holistic development. The curriculum should incorporate both theoretical instruction in various sports disciplines and practical training. This proposal should mandate physical education up to Grade 8, with the flexibility for students to continue thereafter, ensuring it earns academic credits across all grades.

To implement this effectively, it’s recommended that qualified graduates from sports institutes, colleges, or universities, along with trained instructors, oversee physical education programs. Nursery and primary schools should be equipped with modern sports facilities, including gyms and swimming pools, essential for nurturing talent and preparing South Sudanese athletes for global sporting events.

Similarly, the integration of Fine and Performing Arts into primary school curricula is advocated, leaving specific details to be elaborated by experts. These initiatives aim to cultivate well-rounded education that positions South Sudan competitively across sports and cultural arenas worldwide.

