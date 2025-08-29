Opinion – Dinka fattening tradition risks lives, it’s time for change.

In South Sudan, culture is the heartbeat of who we are. It connects us to our ancestors and gives meaning to our lives.

As a proud Dinka daughter, I honour our traditions deeply. But when a tradition begins to harm our people, we must speak with honesty, love, and courage.

Today, I’m speaking out about the Dinka male fattening competition a long-held tradition that now puts lives at risk and drains resources we can’t afford to lose.

What Is the Fattening Competition?

For generations, Dinka communities have celebrated young men who become the “fattest” through months of eating nothing but milk and cow meat.

These men stop all physical activity, while women care for them feeding them, wiping sweat, and even helping them stay awake to avoid burning calories.

At the end, the man with the biggest belly is declared the winner. There’s no material prize only status and admiration.

Recently, two men in Warrap State lost their lives after taking part in fattening contests. Their deaths were due to health complications from extreme weight gain and inactivity.

These are not just headlines, these are sons, brothers, and friends. And these tragic deaths were preventable.

Climate Change Is Making It Worse.

Even with milk still available, its quality is declining. Rising temperatures, unpredictable rain, and poor grazing land are affecting our cattle’s health and what we consume.

Consuming excessive milk and meat in today’s conditions is no longer safe. Worse still, these resources are being diverted from children, mothers, and elders who urgently need them.

Let’s be clear, this is not about shaming our culture. I sing in our language and celebrate our heritage every day. But traditions must evolve to meet the challenges of today from health risks to climate change.

If a practice is harming our youth, wasting food, and ignoring modern realities, we must ask ourselves is this still the right path?

Let’s honour young men not for belly size, but for wisdom, courage, leadership, and community service. Let’s create new forms of celebration in sports, music, education, and resilience.

We don’t need to abandon our pride. We just need to show it in healthier, stronger ways.

To our elders, guide with love, not fear of change. To our women, protect our sons and brothers your strength shapes our future.

To our youth, your life is too valuable to risk for fleeting fame. To all of us, let’s protect the soul of our culture, but have the wisdom to leave behind what no longer serves us.

The world is changing. So must we.

The time to act is now.

The author is a South Sudanese singer and rapper.

Editor’s Note: The views expressed in the above article are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Eye Radio. All claims made are the author’s responsibility alone.

