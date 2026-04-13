13th April 2026

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One soldier, civilian killed in Kapoeta North Saturday attack -Official

Author: Tricia Dominic | Published: 5 hours ago

Geographical location of Kapoeta

One soldier and one civilian were killed during a Saturday morning attack by an armed group on the police headquarters in Kapoeta North County, Eastern Equatoria State.

County Commissioner David Nayee Lomor said the assailants attempted to seize weapons from the facility but were met with resistance from police officers before other organized forces joined and pushed them out of the area.

The attack began at around 4:35 a.m. and lasted between one to two hours before the armed group was driven out. Community members later pursued the attackers to monitor their movements.

On the side of the attackers, the commissioner said about five were killed and several others wounded, although exact figures remain unconfirmed.

Authorities say the situation has since returned to normal, with security forces maintaining control and residents resuming their daily activities while continuing community patrols.

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13th April 2026

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