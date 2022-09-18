18th September 2022
One killed in suspected Misseriya attack in Abyei

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 41 mins ago

Peacekeepers assess damages caused by an armed attack on a village in Abyei, Jan 22, 2020. Attacks on civilians have persisted despite the presence of the UN Interim Security Forces for Abyei Area | Credit | Resident

Armed men suspected to be from the Sudanese Misseriya nomads have attacked a civilian convoy on Sunday and killed one person in Abyei Administrative Area, the authorities said.

The Information Minister of Abyei, Ajak Deng Miyan said three others including a woman sustained wounds in the 10 AM ambush on two Toyota pick-up trucks carrying civilians along Abyei – Amiet Market road.

“Today, Sunday, 18th September, at around 10 AM, elements from the Agaira Misseriya armed group ambushed and attacked two Toyota vehicles at Kol-nyang area,” reads the statement.

The spokesperson of the troubled border area said one of the wounded civilians, who was in critical condition was rushed to Todac UNISFA hospital in Abyei town.

“The Abyei Administrative Area condemn this barbaric attack in the strongest term possible and call upon UNISFA and the INBATT as a concerned battalion to strictly live up to its mandate,” said Ajak.

This is a developing story and it will be updated accordingly.

18th September 2022

