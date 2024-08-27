One killed, four granaries burned in Budi County cattle raid

A cattle-related incident in Homiri Payam, Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State, has resulted in the death of one person and the burning of four granaries.



That’s according to a national MP who hails from the area.

Oreste Lopara says bandits allegedly from neighbouring Ikotos County stormed Chukudum and raided dozens of herds of cattle, resulting in the death of one person.

Lopara says the raiders also set four granaries ablaze.

He is calling on the State government to engage with the respective countries and end the violence.

He warns if not addressed, this might escalate tension and disrupt farming and pastoral activities.

“What happened was that yesterday in the morning hours, there were bandits from the Logir area to raid the cows in Chukudum. They raided the cows, took them and on the way, the youth fought them and in the course of taking the cows, they set the stores ablaze,” Lopara told Eye Radio.

“People happened to recover all the cows and one of the bandits was killed. This thing has existed for some years,” he said.

“The good thing is that we bring all these warriors together, equip them, give them some services like communication networks, farming and education in that particular area, honestly speaking, this thing will come to an end”.

Loboi Timon Lolori, Ikwoto County Commissioner said, he was still attending a meeting and would respond to the report.

