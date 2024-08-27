27th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   One killed, four granaries burned in Budi County cattle raid

One killed, four granaries burned in Budi County cattle raid

Author: Moyo Jacob | Published: 3 hours ago

Barricade tape for crime scene (Courtesy)

A cattle-related incident in Homiri Payam, Budi County, Eastern Equatoria State, has resulted in the death of one person and the burning of four granaries.

That’s according to a national MP who hails from the area.

Oreste Lopara says bandits allegedly from neighbouring Ikotos County stormed Chukudum and raided dozens of herds of cattle, resulting in the death of one person.

Lopara says the raiders also set four granaries ablaze.

He is calling on the State government to engage with the respective countries and end the violence.

He warns if not addressed, this might escalate tension and disrupt farming and pastoral activities.

“What happened was that yesterday in the morning hours, there were bandits from the Logir area to raid the cows in Chukudum. They raided the cows, took them and on the way, the youth fought them and in the course of taking the cows, they set the stores ablaze,” Lopara told Eye Radio.

“People happened to recover all the cows and one of the bandits was killed. This thing has existed for some years,” he said.

“The good thing is that we bring all these warriors together, equip them, give them some services like communication networks, farming and education in that particular area, honestly speaking, this thing will come to an end”.

Loboi Timon Lolori, Ikwoto County Commissioner said, he was still attending a meeting and would respond to the report.

Currently on air

16:00:00 - 18:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Alert: Lowland communities urged to relocate as Nile fills to brim 1

Alert: Lowland communities urged to relocate as Nile fills to brim

Published August 20, 2024

Undocumented foreigners working illegally in the country – Labor Ministry 2

Undocumented foreigners working illegally in the country – Labor Ministry

Published August 21, 2024

Juba, Terekeka to regulate movement of heavily armed cattle keepers 3

Juba, Terekeka to regulate movement of heavily armed cattle keepers

Published August 22, 2024

General Lul clarifies UPDF encroachment as national issue 4

General Lul clarifies UPDF encroachment as national issue

Published August 21, 2024

Greater Bahr el Ghazal moves toward lasting peace 5

Greater Bahr el Ghazal moves toward lasting peace

Published August 23, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Vice President Abdelbagi accepts resignation of Mabior Riiny

Published 27 mins ago

Kiir and six leaders endorse Raila Odinga for AU Commission seat

Published 2 hours ago

Gunmen threaten security, illegally allocate land in Juba County – Official

Published 3 hours ago

One killed, four granaries burned in Budi County cattle raid

Published 3 hours ago

UNDP head announces 10,000 youth in skills training programs

Published 3 hours ago

Bank of South Sudan building reserves to stabilize market, says Dr. Alic

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
27th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.