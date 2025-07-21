One killed, five injured in clashes between youth, security forces in Lakes State

At least one civilian was killed and five soldiers sustained gunshot wounds during a violent clash between security forces and local youth over stolen cattle in Pachong Payam, Rumbek East County, on Saturday.

According to William Koji Kerjok, the Acting Minister of Information and Communication in Lakes State, the confrontation began after criminals reportedly stole three herds of cattle.

The owner reported the theft to local police at Panakwach base, prompting a pursuit by organized forces.

During the process, the suspected criminals were said to have resisted and opened fire on the forces resulting to one of them killed and the other injured.

However, rumors quickly spread in the community that the suspect had been shot in his home—an inaccurate report, the Minister said, triggered a retaliatory attack by local youth on a military base in Pachong, which was not involved in the initial incident.

“When the forces pursued the suspects, the criminals resisted and opened fire. During the exchange, one of the suspects was killed and another was captured and is now in police custody in Rumbek,” he explained.

“Five soldiers were injured during the confrontation in Pacong Payam. The army exercised restraint because they were living among the community members. Additional forces have now been deployed to the area, and the situation is under control,” he added.

Koji stressed that the individual shot was a criminal involved in cattle theft, and the proper procedures were followed after the crime was reported.

Meanwhile, civil society leader Angelina Adhel Malual condemned the violence and criticized the government’s handling of the situation.

She warned that misinformation and violent retaliation could reignite old tensions in Pacong, which has historically been a hotspot for communal violence.

Malual called for patience among both the community and soldiers and urged all parties to respect existing legal frameworks.

“This incident reflects a breakdown in law and order. The government must provide clearer guidance to security forces. We cannot allow clashes between civilians and soldiers. These uniformed forces are here to protect citizens, not fight with them. We do not want to take communities back to where they were before. Pachong has been peaceful for years,” she said.

She went on to urge the Lakes State government to act swiftly and prevent the situation from escalating further.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



The Juba I miss so dearly Previous Post