11th July 2024
One killed, 80 cattle looted in Tonj South County

One killed, 80 cattle looted in Tonj South County

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 8 hours ago

Map of South Sudan showing Warrap State. (-).

A civilian was killed and a security personnel was wounded at a cattle camp in Tonj South County of Warrap State in an attack by armed men on Tuesday, an official said.

Warrap Information Minister William Wol Mayom said 80 heads of cattle were raided in the incident which occured at noon in Akucieng Village of Manyang-Ngok Payam.

Mr. Mayom said local authorities and youth tried to recover the raided cattle in vain.

“Suspected armed men from Cuei-bet county attacked cattles that were grazing in a village called Akucieng of Manyang-Ngok Payam. They raided 80 heads of cattle and killed one civilians and one solider sustained gun injuries,” he said.

He said the attackers are suspected to be armed youths from Cueibet County in Lakes State, and Eye Radio’s phone calls to Lakes Information Minister Cabiet Ayang went unanswered.

In an interview with Eye Radio on Thursday, Minister Mayom urged his neighboring counterpart to recover the raided cattle and arrest the perpetrators.

“We urge the authority of Lakes State to recover the raided cattle and also hold accountable those who are always terrorizing the peaceful co-existence and social harmony of the sisterly communities.”

He said the Warrap government is committed to peace and conveyed “our sincere condolences” to families of the deceased and the wounded.

 

 

 

 

 

