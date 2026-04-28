30th April 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | National News | News   |   One abducted man escapes, another released in Ezo County incident

One abducted man escapes, another released in Ezo County incident

Author: John Gai | Published: April 28, 2026

Sign post at Ezo County. | Courtesy photo.

A 24-year-old man has escaped from captivity and a 50-year-old man was released after both were abducted by armed men in Yangiri Payam, Ezo County, Western Equatoria State, authorities said.

The commissioner of Ezo County, Charles Abel Sudani, told Eye Radio on Tuesday that the victims—a 24-year-old and a 50-year-old—were abducted on Saturday while fishing in a stream near their village.

According to the commissioner, the attackers—suspected to be rebel fighters—robbed the two men of their fish and other belongings.

He said the older man was later released after being told he was too old to be recruited, while the younger man was taken away with the apparent intention of forced recruitment.

Sudani added that the younger man later managed to escape during the night and made his way back home safely.

“In one of the payams called Yangiri, an armed group abducted two men, one young man and one old man. The old man was released and the young man was taken by the armed group but he later escaped at night and returned home late at night,” Sudani said.

“They were found in the bush where they had been taken while the group was looting their fish. The young man was later considered for recruitment, while the older man was released because he was too old.”

He further said hat suspected rebel presence in the area has been causing fear among residents and urged calm, calling on communities to continue farming activities during the current cultivation season.

Popular Stories
Catholic University of South Sudan graduates 811 students 1

Catholic University of South Sudan graduates 811 students

Published April 24, 2026

South Sudan invites U.S. investment in mining sector to bolster economy 2

South Sudan invites U.S. investment in mining sector to bolster economy

Published April 28, 2026

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan 3

Kenya proposes refinery to process regional oil including South Sudan

Published April 25, 2026

Civil society questions NSIF benefits directive, urges pilot rollout with govt workers 4

Civil society questions NSIF benefits directive, urges pilot rollout with govt workers

Published April 25, 2026

JIA launches new aviation uniforms amid reinstatement of officials 5

JIA launches new aviation uniforms amid reinstatement of officials

Published April 24, 2026

OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry 6

OPINION: Governance Challenges in Managing the National Insurance & Social Fund (NISF): Understanding the Public Outcry

Published April 26, 2026

Beyond Laughter: How Comedian Mr. Yai uses drama to heal South Sudan 7

Beyond Laughter: How Comedian Mr. Yai uses drama to heal South Sudan

Published April 26, 2026

Labor ministry revokes 2010 directive, orders direct NSIF remittances 8

Labor ministry revokes 2010 directive, orders direct NSIF remittances

Published April 24, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kiir urges officials to serve with integrity and foster public welfare

Published 3 hours ago

India loses $2.5bn to digital fraud in 2025 as central bank moves to tighten controls

Published 3 hours ago

Minister Nyanath identifies key opportunities for cultural cooperation with China

Published 4 hours ago

Ateny outlines S. Sudan’s digital transformation plans at Nairobi summit

Published 4 hours ago

Giant Pandas and Global Friendship: Chinese Embassy opens doors to South Sudanese youth

Published 5 hours ago

S. Sudan govt, GAVI pledge cooperation on vaccine supply

Published 5 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th April 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.