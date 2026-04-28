One abducted man escapes, another released in Ezo County incident

A 24-year-old man has escaped from captivity and a 50-year-old man was released after both were abducted by armed men in Yangiri Payam, Ezo County, Western Equatoria State, authorities said.

The commissioner of Ezo County, Charles Abel Sudani, told Eye Radio on Tuesday that the victims—a 24-year-old and a 50-year-old—were abducted on Saturday while fishing in a stream near their village.

According to the commissioner, the attackers—suspected to be rebel fighters—robbed the two men of their fish and other belongings.

He said the older man was later released after being told he was too old to be recruited, while the younger man was taken away with the apparent intention of forced recruitment.

Sudani added that the younger man later managed to escape during the night and made his way back home safely.

“In one of the payams called Yangiri, an armed group abducted two men, one young man and one old man. The old man was released and the young man was taken by the armed group but he later escaped at night and returned home late at night,” Sudani said.

“They were found in the bush where they had been taken while the group was looting their fish. The young man was later considered for recruitment, while the older man was released because he was too old.”

He further said hat suspected rebel presence in the area has been causing fear among residents and urged calm, calling on communities to continue farming activities during the current cultivation season.

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