Official wants school calendar adjusted amid climate extremes

Upper Nile State’s cabinet minister calls on the national Ministry of General Education & Instruction to revise and adjust the academic calendar from May to December to protect students and teachers from extreme weather conditions.



The appeal was made after the national government announced a two-week closure of all schools on February 21 due to extreme heat wave affecting Juba and other parts of South Sudan.

The Ministry of General Education and Instruction had clarified that the decision was taken after an average of 12 students were collapsing daily due to heat-related illnesses.

In a press statement, Upper Nile Minister David Nyang Kueth highlighted the negative impact of rising temperatures on students, particularly young children, who he said struggle to concentrate in overheated classrooms.

Nyang proposed a temporary adjustment to the school calendar and, suggest its alignment with Sudan’s academic calendar, which runs from April/May to December.

The cabinet minister pointed out that Sudan’s calendar had successfully addressed similar climate challenges.

He warned that the extreme heat, which prevails in South Sudan’s tropical areas between January and March, present serious health risks including dehydration and heat exhaustion, which could hinder learning outcomes.

Minister Nyang also urged the government to consider long-term solutions such as improving school infrastructure by adding proper ventilation, shade, electricity, and access to clean drinking water.

South Sudan Meteorological Service (SSMS) had issued a warning for extreme heat stress through the end of February, with temperatures expected to rise to 45°Celsius in the afternoon.

IGAD Meteorological and Climate Prediction Centre also warned that South Sudan would experience extreme weather conditions over the next two months, including persistent high temperatures and rainfall variations in different parts of the country.

It is the second time South Sudan has shuttered schools over extreme heat stress, which has been linked to the impact of climate change.

In March 2024, the national government directed the closure of all schools after the Ministry of Environment and Forestry issued an extreme heat advisory – forecasting temperatures varying from 41 to 45 degrees Celsius for weeks.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), heatwaves and prolonged excess heat conditions are increasing in frequency, duration, intensity and magnitude due to climate change.

WHO warns that heat stress is the leading cause of weather-related deaths and can exacerbate underlying illnesses including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, mental health, and asthma.

