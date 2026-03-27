Office of the President relieves Undersecretaries of Petroleum, Finance, and Health

The Office of the President has appointed new undersecretaries for the Petroleum, Finance, and Health ministries, according to a press statement released on Friday.



The changes, made public through a press release on March 27, 2026, affect key portfolios including Petroleum, Finance, Health, and East African Community Affairs.

In a move that impacts the nation’s economic and energy sectors, President Kiir relieved Dr. Chol Deng T. Abel from his position at the Ministry of Petroleum, appointing Dr. Santino Ayuel Longar as the new Undersecretary.

The Ministry of Finance and Planning also saw a transition in its top technical leadership. Kuol Daniel Ayulo, who served as the First Undersecretary, was relieved of his duties and replaced by Malual Tap Dieu.

The reshuffle extended to the Ministry of Health, where Dr. Kennedy Gaaniko Baime was removed from his post. Dr. Oromo Francis Seriano has been appointed to lead the ministry’s technical wing as the new Undersecretary.

Additionally, in the Ministry of East African Community Affairs, the President relieved Mary Hillary Wani, appointing Kawaja Kau Madol to the position.

According to the presidential statement, these administrative changes take effect immediately. President Kiir expressed his gratitude to the outgoing officials for their dedicated service to the transitional government and the people of South Sudan.

The reshuffle is seen as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to inject new leadership into essential ministries as the country navigates its transitional roadmap toward the December 2026 general elections.

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