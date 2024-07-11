Observers urge South Sudan peace parties to clarify election confusion

The African Union Mission in South Sudan (AUMISS), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have called on South Sudan peace parties to promptly reach consensus and provide clarity on the fate of elections.

In a press statement on Thursday, AUMISS, IGAD and UNMISS said they noted the contradicting statements and decisions by the peace parties, other political stakeholders, and national electoral institutions on measures related to the transition.

They called on the peace parties to make decisions on the agreement and elections in a consensus-based manner.

“While the holding of elections is the sovereign prerogative of South Sudan, AUMISS, IGAD, and UNMISS stress the importance of electoral decisions being taken by consensus and in accordance with agreed processes, procedures, and timelines,” the observers said.

The statement from the peace guarantors comes after the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-Opposition (SPLM-IO) questioned the credibility of the National Elections Commission to conduct the upcoming elections.

SPLM-IO Deputy Chairperson Oyet Nathaniel accused NEC Chairperson Abednego Akok of unilaterally announcing members of the State High Committee, before they are approved by the Commissioners.

The peace partners further said they appeal to the transitional government to work collectively for the sake of sustained peace and stability.

The peace guarantors further said they reiterated their full support for “all efforts to ultimately deliver peaceful, free, fair, and credible elections that reflect the will of the electorate.”

The transitional government and the election commission have recently made contrary statement on when to hold the country’s first ever general elections.

In a press statement on July 5, NEC Chairperson Abednego Akok announced December 22 as the date for elections, in a decision which he argued is in accordance with the National Election Commission Act 2012 Amendment Bill 2023.

Mr. Akok said his institution is mandated to determine and announce the date of elections at least 6 months before the polling day.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Michael Makuei said on the same day that the poll will be determined by the leadership based on the outcome of the Tumaini Initiative and a report on roadmap evaluation.

South Sudan is expected to hold its first-ever general elections as scheduled by parties to the revitalized peace agreement, after they extended the transitional period in August 2022.

The polls outcome would signal an end to the transitional period after the establishment of a democratically elected government.

A recent survey suggested that majority of the South Sudanese population favor the conduct of elections on time, although many expressed concerns about potential for violence.

However, there have been growing doubts over the possibility of the conduct of elections due to pending tasks in the 2018 peace agreement.

These include the security arrangement, permanent constitution, registration of voters, political parties, and candidates, as well as the training of electoral officers and civic education.

Parties to the 2018 peace agreement are expected to submit a report to President Kiir on the deal status and the fate of the transitional period, after which a presidency meeting will decide the way forward.

The High-level Standing Committee comprising representatives from the SPLM-IG, SPLM-IO, SSOA and other parties were currently reviewing the progress and challenges facing the peace implementation and preparations for the December elections.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter