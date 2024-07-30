30th July 2024
Nyirol road ambush leaves mother and child dead

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 6 hours ago

Murram road - Photo: (Courtesy).

A mother and her child were killed and a chief executive director was wounded along with a child in a road ambush on Monday in Nyirol County of Jonglei, according the area Information Director.

Nyirol County borders Canal/Pigi, Ayod, Uror and Akobo Counties within Jonglei State and Upper Nile State to the north and east.

Biel Jiek Lual Chai says the incident took place yesterday when civilians arriving Pultruk Payam of Nyirol County from Malakal, Upper Nile State came under an attacked in Nyinemijak area.

In a statement to Eye Radio newsroom, the country official said the assailants believed to be armed youth from greater Pibor also abducted five children.

This is according to a condemnation press statement issued by the information director in Nyirol County.

Jiek said the leadership of Nyirol County strongly condemned what it terms as senseless act of violence.

He urged the authorities in Greater Pibor to take action against the perpetrators and bring an end to these relentless.

“I urge the relevant authorities, especially the Greater Pibor Administrative Area leadership and international community to intervene and take robust action against the perpetrators of these heinous crimes.”

Jiek further called for the safety and security of travelers on the road. Nyirol County in Jonglei state has been facing cycle of insecurity since last year, disrupting livelihoods of the local population.

Pibor Administrators are yet to comment on the incident.

 

