Nyirol communities sign truce to end bloodshed

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 1 hour ago

Inter-communal peace dialogue in Lankien. November 11, 2024. (Photo: James Yoal Chuol).

Two sub-communities in Nyirol County of Jonglei State have reached an agreement to end violent conflict that reportedly killed 7 people in October, according to a lawmaker.

The conflict involving Chieng-dumin and Chieng-puol – two sections of the Lou Nuer community in Lankien also left 21 others wounded.

Following the violence, Jonglei Governor Mahjoub Biel dispatched a delegation to address the conflict between the two communities.

Michael Ruot Koryom, a national MP who is a member of the delegation, said conflicting parties requested the establishment of community policing and a police station in the area.

He added that those who committed crimes including the killings will be arrested and transported to the state capital for trial in a constitutional court.

Speaking during the conclusion of the peace dialogue, Koryom said the two sub communities also agreed to compensate the victims.

“They agreed to compensate the victims. Another one is that they requested from the state government to provide community policing and the establishment of a police station in the area to save the community from criminals,” he said.

“We commend the role of Nyirol Community and the commissioner they really did a good job. They also agreed that those who killed people will be taken to Bor and be presented to a court. They also requested for a Judge to be present even if in Bor to look into cases.”

 

 

 

 

 

