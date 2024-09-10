Nunu tasks committee with reviewing NGO and Examination Act amendments

The Speaker of the National Parliament assigned the Specialized Committee to review the Non-Governmental Organization Act 2016 Amendment Bill 2024 and the National Examination Council Act 2011 Amendment Bill 2024 within two weeks.

The Parliament commenced the first reading of two key bills on Monday, September 9, 2024.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Justice Ruben Madol, presented two key bills to the National Parliament.

The National Cabinet approved these bills in June 2024.

The Non-Governmental Organization Act 2016 Amendment Bill 2024 aims to enhance the government’s role in registering and regulating NGOs operating in South Sudan.

It mandates NGOs to employ South Sudanese nationals, ensure non-discrimination, and maintain at least 35% female representation at all levels.

The National Examination Council Act 2011 Amendment Bill 2024 updates the legislation to address new technological advancements and align with the 2018 Revitalized Peace Agreement and the Transitional Constitution 2011 (as amended).

It introduces new offences and penalties to reflect these changes.

Speaker Jemma Nunu Kumba sends the two bills to the specialized committees for detailed scrutiny.

The committees are expected to report back to the National Parliament within two weeks.

“In accordance with TNLA Conduct of business, I hereby commit this bill entitled Non-governmental Organization Act 2016 amendment bill 2024 to the standing specialized Committee of Human right and Humanitarian Affairs and Legislation and Justice Committee,” Rt. Hon. Nunu said.

“I hereby commit this bill entitled National Examination Council Act 2011 Amendment Bill 2024 to the specialized committee on General Education and Instruction and that of Legislation and Justice Committees. The [Committees] are tasked to report back to the August House within 14 days,” she declared.

