NTC receives 97 food trucks for NUF deployment

The National Transnational Committee on Thursday received 97 trucks of food items to support the deployment of unified forces and start phase two of the security arrangement.

The food items procured by the peace implementation body are sugar, maize, lentils, beans, and rice.

The body’s Chairperson Tut Gatluak the food items will be delivered to training centers in the three regions.

Gatluak, who is also the Presidential Advisor on Security Affairs says most of the pending security arrangement tasks are being implemented.

“Now, there is no excuse to talk about the delay in implementing the terms of the peace process, especially the security arrangements, that they have not been completed,” he told the media.

“(The food) will be distributed according to the plan set by the security committee according to the training centers in Equatoria, Upper Nile and Bahr El Ghazal.”

“Despite the delay in entering the second stage of the training camps, the forces managed to achieve what was thought to be far from being accomplished Now we start the practical steps according to the schedule with the commanders in the army and the police.”

On his part, the Minister for Peace Building Stephen Par Kuol said the food consignment will facilitate the deployment of forces.

“We have received a total of 97 trucks here, the rest are on the way—there are a total of 100 trucks designated for the training centers and cantonments. This emergency food is for facilitating the deployment of forces and the commencement of phase two training of the Unified Forces.”

Between August and November 2022, the unity graduated 53,000 as per the 2018 peace agreement security arrangements.

But the figure falls short of the 83,000 the parties agreed to unify and redeploy across the country.

The unification and redeployment of the forces should have taken place within six-month of the pre-transitional period from the signing of the peace agreement in 2018.

