15th July 2025
NSS Spokesperson clarifies rules for journalists on sensitive data

Author: Emmanuel J. Akile | Published: 5 hours ago

David John Kumuri, Spokesperson for the National Security Service and Director of Public Relations at the Internal Security Bureau, during a talk show on Eye Radio on July 15, 2025. (Photo: Eye Radio/Moses Awan)

Juba, South Sudan (Eye Radio) – The Director of Public Relations at the Internal Security Bureau (NSS) has clarified that journalists must distinguish between classified and public information.

David John Kumuri, Spokesperson for the National Security Service, made the remarks during an appearance on Eye Radio’s Dawn program on Tuesday, July 15.

He stated that the agency will act if reporting crosses into national security threats, and warned that journalists and constitutional office-holders are not above the law.

“Once a journalist commits a crime, he is not free. Crime does not differentiate a journalist or a constitutional post holder or anybody because it is a crime against the state,” Kumuri said.

“Our role is to make sure that we do protect, prevent, and curtail crime from happening. And once a journalist commits that crime, the law has given us the right to arrest,” he added.

Kumuri further clarified that there is a distinction between public and confidential material that journalists must understand.

“There is classified information and the information that can be relayed to the public. And once the journalist encroaches or moves to the red line where it becomes a national security threat, as a national security officer,”

“I cannot fold my hands back and wait for that crime to continue against the state,” he said.

He emphasized that the law applies to everyone equally: “A crime has no boundary. Whether you are a journalist or you are what, you committed, my brother expects to be arrested.”

“I want to recommend that let us be careful when publishing information, and then let’s continue to raise awareness among our people,” Kumuri stated.

