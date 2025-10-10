“Nothing is impossible”: Bright Stars coach rallies team ahead of Senegal showdown

As South Sudan prepares to face African football powerhouse Senegal today in the penultimate round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, head coach Nicolas Dupuis has rallied his squad with a message of belief and determination.

“Our players have trained hard and are fully committed to giving their best performance on Friday,” said Dupuis during a pre-match press conference.

“We know Senegal is a formidable opponent, but we believe in our ability to rise to the occasion. Nothing is impossible in football.”

The match, set to be played on home soil, offers the Bright Stars a crucial opportunity to redeem themselves in front of their fans after a tough qualification campaign.

South Sudan currently sits at the bottom of the group standings with just four points from their previous matches.

Senegal, on the other hand, tops the group with 18 points and remains on course for qualification to the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Close behind are Congo with 16 points, followed by Sudan on 12, Togo on 7, and Mauritania with 6.

Despite being mathematically out of the running for qualification, the Bright Stars are aiming to finish their campaign on a positive note.

Their final qualifier will be on October 13, when they host Togo at the Juba National Stadium. The two sides previously played to a draw earlier in the competition.

Elsewhere in the group, Congo will face Togo, while Sudan meets Mauritania, as the race for the top spot intensifies.

South Sudan’s recent performances have been marked by inconsistency, including a heavy defeat in their last outing. However, Coach Dupuis emphasized that the remaining fixtures are not just about points, but about pride and building momentum for the future.

“It’s about restoring belief — not just in the team, but in the journey we are on as a footballing nation,” he said. “The players know the importance of representing their country with heart and purpose.”

With Senegal boasting a squad filled with international stars and experience at the highest levels of global football, the challenge is steep.

Yet, the Bright Stars are determined to give their all, backed by a home crowd eager to witness a spirited performance.

Kick-off is scheduled for later today, with fans hopeful that their team can rise to the occasion and deliver a performance that reflects their growth and potential — regardless of the scoreboard.

