Norway says air attack on MSF hospital in Fangak is ‘unacceptable’

OLSO, (Eye Radio) – The Kingdom of Norway’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep concern about airstrikes targeting a hospital run by medical charity (MSF) and civilians areas in Fangak County in Jonglei State, while urging leaders to protect civilians and health workers.

The Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) said in a press released on May 3 that the hospital providing healthcare to tens of thousands of civilians in Old Fangak was attacked from the air with other civilian structures on May 3.

“‘The military attack on an MSF hospital is unacceptable and cuts off medical access for thousands of civilians. I am deeply concerned about the development in South Sudan,‘ said Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, according to a statement published by the Kingdom’s diplomatic mission in the country.

The attack by two helicopter gunships at dawn killed seven people and wounded 20, according to the international organization. MSF said the warplanes dropped a bomb on the MSF pharmacy, burning it to the ground, then went on to fire on the town of Old Fangak for around 30 minutes.

Army spokesperson, Maj. Gen. Lul Ruai was not reachable for comment immediately after the attack. He however released a statement over a week later, stating that the army has declined to discuss what he calls “strategic strikes” in parts of the country.

Norway’s Foreign Minister Eide’s statement said the attack is inexcusable because all parties to the conflict in South Sudan have been informed about the location of hospitals and other civilian structures.

He noted that the UN Commission on Human Rights in South Sudan is calling for an investigation and added that conflicting parties must abide by international laws and protect civilians and health workers.

‘This is a politically manufactured crisis. I urge South Sudanese leaders to ensure the safety and freedom of all citizens, including political opponents, and to return to dialogue urgently aimed at achieving a political solution. This way they will put their people first.”

