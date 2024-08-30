Northern Bahr el Ghazal raises SSP 200m for flood victims

The Government of Northern Bahr el Ghazal has allocated 200 million South Sudanese Pounds to procure food for populations affected by recent floods in the state.



State Information Minister Zechariah Garang Lual announced that the food will be purchased from Juba.

He also stated that the government is developing a plan for transporting the food to Northern Bahr el Ghazal.

“The Governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, Simon Ober Mawu and the state government managed to mobilize 200 million SSP. Currently, the government of the state purchases food from Juba to Northern Bahr el Ghazal State,” said Garang.

“We are working on how this food can be transported to Northern Bahr el Ghazal State so that together with what we can get from the partners,” he said.

“We can respond to this flood disaster in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State,” he added.

On Thursday, August 29, 2024, Governor Simon Ober Mawut of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State presented the state’s disaster response plan to the National Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Albino Akol Atak, during a meeting in Juba.



