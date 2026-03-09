Northern Bahr el Ghazal forms committee over rising market prices

The Governor of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State, Charles Madut, has formed a committee to address the rising prices of basic commodities in local markets.

According to the State Minister of Information and Communication, Gabriel Deng Yel, the decision was made on Monday after an emergency meeting with members of the business community, the Mayor of Aweil Town, the State Revenue Authority Commissioner, and security organs.

Minister Yel said the meeting discussed the sharp increase in the prices of essential goods, which has placed a heavy burden on residents.

“Today, this morning, His Excellency Governor Charles Madut convened an emergency meeting to discuss the increase of prices in the market,” Yel said.

He cited several examples of commodities whose prices have risen significantly.

“Take, for example, the price of white sugar, which was originally 360,000, is now being sold for 520,000. Wheat flour has skyrocketed to 480,000, and brown sugar has increased from 280,000 to 370,000,” he explained.

Yel added that the prices of other commodities have also increased.

“We have several others like oil and fuel. Fuel now costs 13,000, up from 9,000,” he said.

The information minister said the committee has been tasked to begin work on Tuesday to investigate the causes of the price increases and recommend measures to return the prices of basic goods to their previous levels.

He also urged residents of Northern Bahr el Ghazal to remain patient as the state government works to address the situation.

Minister Yel said the government remains committed to improving the welfare of its citizens.

