Northern Bahr el Ghazal approves 2.5 million US dollars health budget

The government of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State has approved 2.5 million US dollars as the annual operational budget for the state Ministry of Health.

The budget was announced yesterday after a cabinet meeting chaired by Governor Charles Madut Akol.

State Minister of Health, Dr. Riny Riny Lual, presented the budget memo estimated at 2,547,435 US dollars to the Council of Ministers as part of the 2025-2026 financial year budget.

According to a statement from the Office of the Governor, the funding will support the six health system building blocks.

These include leadership and governance, health workforce, health products and technologies, health management information systems, service delivery, and health financing.

The statement added that the funding will come from the state government, with additional indirect support expected from communities, international partners, the private sector, and people of goodwill.

