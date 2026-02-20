20th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | Health | National News | News | Northern Bahr el Ghazal State   |   Northern Bahr el Ghazal approves 2.5 million US dollars health budget

Northern Bahr el Ghazal approves 2.5 million US dollars health budget

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 9 hours ago

Map showing the counties of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State - courtesy image

The government of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State has approved 2.5 million US dollars as the annual operational budget for the state Ministry of Health.

The budget was announced yesterday after a cabinet meeting chaired by Governor Charles Madut Akol.

State Minister of Health, Dr. Riny Riny Lual, presented the budget memo estimated at 2,547,435 US dollars to the Council of Ministers as part of the 2025-2026 financial year budget.

According to a statement from the Office of the Governor, the funding will support the six health system building blocks.

These include leadership and governance, health workforce, health products and technologies, health management information systems, service delivery, and health financing.

The statement added that the funding will come from the state government, with additional indirect support expected from communities, international partners, the private sector, and people of goodwill.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank 1

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank

Published February 16, 2026

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit 2

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit

Published February 14, 2026

Juba formalizes regional transport corridor authority 3

Juba formalizes regional transport corridor authority

Published February 16, 2026

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa 4

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa

Published February 15, 2026

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack 5

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack

Published February 18, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cabinet approves $2 billion gold-backed road project

Published 2 hours ago

No more roadside businesses; special court ready for violators – Juba City Council

Published 3 hours ago

Government vows stronger Nile Basin cooperation ahead of Nile Day celebration

Published 4 hours ago

Machar trial adjourned as tribunal reviews disputed forensic report

Published 6 hours ago

Energy Minister: Fulla Dam set to enter next phase after two feasibility studies

Published 7 hours ago

Advocates welcome cybercrime law, call for safeguards

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.