Non-compliant mining operations closed at Gorom after deadly incident

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The Ministry of Mining has ordered the closure of non-compliant mining operations at the Gorom site following a deadly incident in Kulipapa, Central Equatoria State, that claimed at least 37 lives.
Authorities are cited by the state TV, SSBC on Friday as saying the closure is part of immediate measures to restore order and ensure all mining activities adhere to national regulations.
Minister of Mining Losuba Ludoru Wongo said the government is committed to improving safety standards and preventing similar tragedies.
Speaking on the stat-run TV, SSBC on Friday, Major General Gum Agok, head of the protection unit for mining operations, emphasized the importance of compliance, warning that unlicensed activities will not be tolerated.
“As you know, there are laws governing the mining process. This means it’s unacceptable for anyone to go to any site and conduct drilling and mining operations without obtaining a license from the ministry. These sites belong to companies. For us to progress as a country, we must implement regulations and laws; circumventing these regulations is not permitted,” Agok said.
Authorities said enforcement efforts will continue nationwide to ensure that all mining activities comply with legal and safety standards.
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