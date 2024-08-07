7th August 2024
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | World News   |   Nobel Peace Prize winner picked to lead Bangladesh interim government

Nobel Peace Prize winner picked to lead Bangladesh interim government

Author: BBC | Published: 2 hours ago

Muhammad Yunus is credited with helping to lift millions out of poverty using a pioneering system of micro-finance loans|Courtesy

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus – a longtime political foe of Bangladesh’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina – has been named the country’s interim leader.

The 84-year-old was appointed a day after Ms Hasina fled the country following weeks of deadly protests that brought her resignation.

While Prof Yunus has been lauded for his pioneering use of microloans, Ms Hasina regarded him as a public enemy – he is currently on bail, appealing against a six-month jail term in what he has called a politically-motivated case.

Students who led the mass protests that unseated Ms Hasina refused to accept a military-led government and pushed for Prof Yunus to lead the interim administration.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 18:55:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail 1

Vybz Kartel freed after years in jail

Published July 31, 2024

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba 2

SSUWC directs increment of water tariff in Juba

Published August 4, 2024

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey 3

Olympic referees malice S. Sudan in game against Serbia -Ivey

Published August 4, 2024

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day 4

Five wounded in second Juba shooting in one day

Published August 4, 2024

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba 5

Govt to install $150-million hyper solar power in Juba

Published August 3, 2024

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Peace monitor urges political dialogue on election progress

Published 10 mins ago

Northern Bahr el Ghazal reports suspected mpox cases

Published 41 mins ago

IUCEA announces 160 regional academic scholarships

Published 1 hour ago

Nobel Peace Prize winner picked to lead Bangladesh interim government

Published 2 hours ago

Police to train personnel on electoral process ahead of polls

Published 2 hours ago

Angry Lafon youth lock commissioner out of office

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
7th August 2024

Copyright 2024. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.