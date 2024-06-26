‘No successful country without women,’ says activist

A South Sudanese woman activist insists on women’s participation in politics, emphasizing that a successful country cannot exist without women.



Angelina Adhel Malual, civil society activist and Programme Officer for Governance and Education for the Disabled Agency for Rehabilitation and Development Organization in Rumbek, Lakes State.

She was currently elected as the Chairperson for the Rumbek Civil Society Organization Network in the state.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Angelina believes that involving independent-minded women in politics can effectively challenge current societal issues.

“In terms of political parties, let us encourage women to bring women who are educated,” Angelina said.

“Do not discourage them from bringing a woman that says yes when there is a no,” she added.

“A woman that says no is the best when there is a big NO and this woman is not afraid of the men who are present.

Angelina stressed; “Behind a successful country there are strong women and we have to move side by side with our men because there is no need for us to stay behind.

“Let us try to calculate because time is not only money but at least adds value to our lives,” she said.

Angelina who was recently elected as chairperson of the Rumbek Civil Society Organization Network says South Sudanese women can achieve many things by working together.

She calls on women to come out and work together adding that do what you think you can do better.

Angelina is a determined woman who goes the extra mile to do her job as she looks forward to fulfilling her dream of holding a leadership position.

This was made possible for her through various leadership trainings including one at the Young African Leadership Initiative (YALI) Regional Leadership Center East Africa at Kenyatta University in Nairobi-Kenya recently.

Selected participants engage in leadership training in Business and Entrepreneurship, Civic Leadership, and Public Management with a focus on individual and team leadership skills, innovation, creative learning, and communication.

“It’s the nature of the civil society of civil society organization network that holds citizens and government accountable for them to build a holistic society that is free from hunger, illiteracy, discrimination and human rights violation,” Angelina said.

“These are the few things that I like because I act as an activist speaking for other people’s rights,” she said.

“Speaking for other people whose voices are not heard out there. It is something that inspired me.”

Angelina believes that shunning discrimination and respecting each other can take the country forward positively.

“I believe whenever we move together as South Sudanese, deliver services in the right manner, work hand in hand with other people and respect their dignity, we will be able to move as an honoured country that tries to treat people equally,” she said.

Reflecting on her victory in getting majority votes for the position she currently holds; Angelina says it all depends on your confidence, especially as a woman.

“By asking yourself, who do you want to be, where do you want to be and how do you want to lead people that’s where I came in, as a woman,” Angelina said.

“There is a gap that I was seeing and knowing that women do not compete with men so I tried to challenge myself and other women as well that this is our time,” she said.

“We have to compete with men whether we win or lose at least we have tried our best.

“I was so happy that the voters put their trust in me and they chose me as their chairperson elected in the year 2024 up to 2026.”

Angelina further shares her thoughts on what it takes to be a leader and why acquiring leadership skills is vital.

She says the leadership skills she has acquired within the country and abroad were not in vain because they provide skills for handling issues as a leader.

“When we come up as a group, that is when we can achieve so many things in this country,” she said.

“As South Sudanese people, let us work together to build the nation rather than destroy it,” she added.

A question asked about women’s reluctancy to take up leadership positions, especially in politics, Adhel thinks;

“One thing that is an obstacle to women’s leadership is the issue of culture although it is diminishing now,” Angelina said.

“In the past women were not able to participate in public events or hold public positions,” she said.

“How would expect women to be in leadership when they are not exposed? Also, some women are not committed to education especially those married at a younger age when given a second chance.

“The most important thing is to capacitate your ability to stand up in any position with men because you cannot compete with men when you do not even know the language.”

Angelina calls on women to take education seriously.

“My advice to women is that, let us go back to school and let us add value to what we are doing because this country cannot move without women.”

