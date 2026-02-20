No more roadside businesses; special court ready for violators – Juba City Council

The Juba City Council has banned the operation of businesses along main roads, road medians and open public spaces, warning that a special court has been set up to try violators.

In a directive issued on Friday and addressed to residents and business operators, the City Council said activities such as car repair workshops, sale of fruits, food items, spare parts and any form of roadside or open-space commercial activities will no longer be allowed.

The council said the measures are aimed at restoring public order, enhancing safety, improving traffic flow and preserving the dignity and appearance of the city.

It noted that as the capital of South Sudan and an international city, Juba must reflect proper urban management, safety, cleanliness and organization.

The council added that operating businesses along roadsides disrupts order and exposes vendors and members of the public to serious risks in the event of traffic accidents.

The order advised all affected individuals to relocate to designated and officially approved business areas. It warned that the Department of Public Order will begin strict enforcement of the directive with immediate effect.

It further cautioned that individuals found operating illegally along roads and public spaces will be removed and face appropriate legal action.

The council also announced that a special court has been established to handle cases related to public order violations to ensure swift and lawful processing.

