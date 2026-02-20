20th February 2026

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Business & Economy | Central Equatoria State | Governance | National News | News   |   No more roadside businesses; special court ready for violators – Juba City Council

No more roadside businesses; special court ready for violators – Juba City Council

Author: James Atem Kuir | Published: 3 hours ago

City Council officials inspect roadside vendors in Juba. Photo: Juba City Council/Facebook

The Juba City Council has banned the operation of businesses along main roads, road medians and open public spaces, warning that a special court has been set up to try violators.

In a directive issued on Friday and addressed to residents and business operators, the City Council said activities such as car repair workshops, sale of fruits, food items, spare parts and any form of roadside or open-space commercial activities will no longer be allowed.

The council said the measures are aimed at restoring public order, enhancing safety, improving traffic flow and preserving the dignity and appearance of the city.

It noted that as the capital of South Sudan and an international city, Juba must reflect proper urban management, safety, cleanliness and organization.

The council added that operating businesses along roadsides disrupts order and exposes vendors and members of the public to serious risks in the event of traffic accidents.

The order advised all affected individuals to relocate to designated and officially approved business areas. It warned that the Department of Public Order will begin strict enforcement of the directive with immediate effect.

It further cautioned that individuals found operating illegally along roads and public spaces will be removed and face appropriate legal action.

The council also announced that a special court has been established to handle cases related to public order violations to ensure swift and lawful processing.

Currently on air

21:00:00 - 21:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank 1

Where did the dollars go? Aggery Tisa explains why oil money isn’t reaching the Bank

Published February 16, 2026

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit 2

Kiir vows to restore peace in South Sudan and Sudan at AU summit

Published February 14, 2026

Juba formalizes regional transport corridor authority 3

Juba formalizes regional transport corridor authority

Published February 16, 2026

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa 4

Kiir pledges inclusive dialogue during C5 summit in Addis Ababa

Published February 15, 2026

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack 5

WFP aid worker shot dead in Nasir County compound attack

Published February 18, 2026

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Cabinet approves $2 billion gold-backed road project

Published 2 hours ago

No more roadside businesses; special court ready for violators – Juba City Council

Published 3 hours ago

Government vows stronger Nile Basin cooperation ahead of Nile Day celebration

Published 4 hours ago

Machar trial adjourned as tribunal reviews disputed forensic report

Published 6 hours ago

Energy Minister: Fulla Dam set to enter next phase after two feasibility studies

Published 7 hours ago

Advocates welcome cybercrime law, call for safeguards

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
20th February 2026

Copyright 2026. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.