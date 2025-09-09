9th September 2025

Nine, including two foreigners, killed in shooting and suicide last week – Police report

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 9 hours ago

Crime barricade tape. | Courtesy.

The National Police Service says nine people were killed while three others died by suicide across the country last week, according to its latest weekly report.

According to Major Lith Wilson Simon, the Deputy Police Spokesperson, the cases were recorded between September 1 and September 8.

Major Simon says the deaths were reported in different states and were a result of stabbing, shooting, suicide, and unknown causes.

He says two of the dead are foreigners, including one who died by suicide and another identified as a Syrian national who died of an unexplained cause.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Major Simon says despite the incidents, the general security situation remains calm across the country.

“Security Report for the period from September 1 to September 8, 2025 the security situation remained stable with a number of cases recorded in various states and administrative regions. The police service continued its mission in coordination with other security agencies. We urge citizens in the country to report any suspicious activities to the police,” he said.

The report also highlighted a robbery incident in Eastern Equatoria State, where two civilians are robbed of their belongings and a child abducted in an area called Khor Gana.

The police also report a shooting incident in Tambura County, Western Equatoria State, which caused fear among the local population.

In Lakes State, police recorded several killings in Rumbek Centre, Cueibet, and Yirol West, with one suspect arrested.

In Warrap State, Tonj North County, one civilian was injured by gunfire following a shooting, while in Unity State, Rubkona, several suspects were arrested in connection with armed attacks.

