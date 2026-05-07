Nimule community leaders undergo training to bolster local governance

About 50 community leaders across Nimule Municipality in Eastern Equatoria State have begun a five-day training program focused on leadership, advocacy, and peacebuilding.

The initiative aims to strengthen local governance and promote stability following the elevation of Nimule to municipal status in 2025. Participants include local authorities, youth leaders, women representatives, and opinion leaders drawn from 16 blocks across the municipality.

Speaking during the opening session, the Deputy Mayor for Administration and Finance of Nimule Municipality, Taban Godfrey Kurunyu, emphasized the need for capable leadership to improve service delivery and development.

“As you know, we are here for a five-day training involving 50 community leaders drawn from 16 blocks of Nimule Municipality,” Kurunyu stated. “I expect that by the end of the five days, the leaders’ skills are strengthened so that they have the knowledge and practical tools to effectively solve community issues and ensure that human rights are promoted.”

Kurunyu noted that the new administrative structure requires leaders who can manage the transition from lower units, such as cells and quarter councils, to block-level responsibilities. He described the training as a necessary step for newly appointed leaders who may lack formal preparation.

Moro Alex Peter, representing the organizers, said the program focuses on equipping leaders with the skills to address local disputes and strengthen social cohesion.

“I expect this training will build the capacity of our leaders in various levels,” Peter said. “Nimule was upgraded last year and leaders were also upgraded from their level—for example, from cell to quarter council or from quarter council to block. Some training has not been done for them. After this, they should be able to identify problems in their areas and advocate for peace.”

The program is conducted by the Whitaker Peace and Development Initiative (WPDI). The curriculum covers grassroots leadership, conflict resolution, and advocacy as part of a broader effort to support sustainable development in Eastern Equatoria.

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