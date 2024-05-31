Nimule clearing agents protest customs’ illegal exchange rate

Clearing agents in Nimule have resumed their strike as the Revenue Authority has adopted an illegal exchange rate, opting for the black market rate instead of adhering to the prevailing exchange rates set by the Central Bank for license fee renewal.



According to Silas Majok, the Secretary General of the South Sudan Clearing Agents and Freight Forwarders Association, this situation has prompted the resumption of the strike in Nimule.

He stated that the South Sudan Revenue Authority had assured them that the $7,000 should be paid in South Sudanese Pounds (SSP), taking into account the prevailing exchange rates set by the central bank.

Majok explained that if the payment were made as promised, it would amount to SSP 11,200,000, roughly $4000 based on parallel market exchange rates.

However, during the process, the committee opted for an illegal exchange rate of SSP 2,500 per $1, which neither aligns with the black-market rate nor the Central Bank’s rate.

This resulted in a total amount of SSP 17,500,000.

Majok emphasized that there has been no reconsideration regarding the limitation of the number of companies, especially since today marks the deadline. Nevertheless, clearing agents are insisting on a reduction of the fees, considering them exorbitant.

He appealed to the Customs division to reconsider the limitations on companies, highlighting that such a policy could result in widespread job losses among self-employed citizens.

“They have agreed we should pay in pounds using the Central Bank exchange rate of SSP 11, 200, 000 roughly $4,000 at the parallel market exchange rates,” said Majok.

“They also told us that they would make some reconciliation, all these should not happen,” he said.

“The committee tasked with the issuance of customs agent licenses adopted an illegal exchange rate of SSP 2,500 per $1 which is neither a black market rate nor Central Bank, and this brings the total amount to SSP, 17,500,000.”

Majok says his office is engaging with government agencies at the border to resume work while genuinely addressing these pertinent concerns raised by agents.

For his part, Col. Dobuol Riek Kok, the Deputy Chief Customs Officer for Nimule, warned clearing agents protesting against sabotaging the flow of goods and services into the country.

In a letter titled “Letter of Warning to Cease Uncalled-for Strike,” Riek urged some clearing agents to refrain from what he termed as unnecessary actions.

According to the letter, Col. Riek called on clearing agents operating at the Nimule border to resume their clearance of goods and services.

He advised aggrieved clearing agents to address their concerns through engagement with relevant authorities in the country rather than disrupting the flow of goods and services through Nimule.

