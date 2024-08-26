26th August 2024
NilePet, Chinese firm sign MoU to build modern oil refinery in South Sudan

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 1 hour ago

Nile Petroleum Corporation Managing Director Muhammad Lino Benjamin (L) and Wu Song, president of Chinese firm Shengli Oilfield Keer Engineering and Construction Company, display signed documents in Juba, capital of South Sudan, Aug. 23, 2024. (Photo by Denis Elamu/Xinhua)

Nile Petroleum Corporation (NILEPET) signed an agreement with the Chinese firm Shengli Oilfield Keer Engineering and Construction Company (SOKEC) to build a state-of-the-art oil refinery and storage facilities in South Sudan.

Chinese newsagent, Xinhua reported that the agreement was signed in Juba on Friday, August 23, 2024.

President of SOKEC Wu Song and Managing Director of NILEPET Muhammad Lino Benjamin signed a memorandum of understanding, which will see the Chinese firm immediately begin investing in South Sudan.

Lino hailed SOKEC for its contribution to the development of the world’s youngest nation.

“With this memorandum of understanding, we hope you will be able to translate it into agreements and projects that we will do together,” Lino said.

Wu said SOKEC “will start our preparation work as soon as possible on the refinery and storage facilities.”

A high-level delegation from the Chinese firm began a two-day visit Monday to oil fields in Tharjiath, Unity State, to see the facilities and assess the state of refinery operations.

Kuol Deng Maleith, Director General of Midstream in NILEPET, said that the visit by representatives of the Chinese firm represents a significant step toward modernizing and expanding South Sudan’s oil industry.

He emphasized the critical role of international investors in the continued development of the country’s oil sector and its broader economic growth. 

