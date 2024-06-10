NGOs forum concerned by alleged sexual abuse involving staff

The South Sudan NGO Forum, a body of 345 national and international Non-Governmental Organizations, said it is deeply concerned by the recent allegations of sexual abuse involving NGOs operating in the country.

This followed a motion tabled in parliament on May 30, regarding reports of widespread sexual exploitation of young South Sudanese, particularly women, seeking jobs with Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) operating in the country.

SPLM-nominated lawmaker Hon. Zachariah Matur from Rumbek Center, disclosed that he had received numerous reports detailing instances of sexual abuse involving women who had applied for positions within national and international NGOs.

He highlighted the trend where women are allegedly being conditioned to meet potential employers in hotels under the excuse of discussing employment terms, which he says, sometimes escalates into cases of sexual abuse.

In response, the NGOs Forum said it “unequivocally condemns” any form of sexual exploitation and abuse and reaffirm our commitment to zero tolerance for such egregious misconduct.

“The safety, dignity, and well-being of the people we serve are paramount, and any breach of trust or violation of rights is completely unacceptable,” it said in a press statement.

“We take these allegations very seriously and are committed to conducting thorough investigations into any reports of sexual exploitation or abuse involving NGOs in South Sudan.”

The alliance of relief organizations, said it is driven by humanitarian principles and ethical conduct, backed up by commitment to upholding the highest standards of accountability, transparency, and integrity in all our operations.

“We recognize the importance of robust safeguarding measures, including prevention, detection, and response mechanisms, to protect vulnerable populations and prevent harm.”

The NGOs body, citing a quarterly report, said 85% of its members have been routinely trained leading to improved understanding of sexual exploitation and abuse policies.

“We are committed to working in partnership with all stakeholders to strengthen safeguarding policies and practices, enhance accountability mechanisms, and ensure justice and support for survivors.”

It further called on any survivor or witness of sexual exploitation or abuse by individuals associated with NGOs in South Sudan to report their concerns to the National PSEA Taskforce at psea-southsudan@un.org.

“All reports are treated with the utmost seriousness and sensitivity, ensuring that appropriate action is taken in accordance with established procedures and legal frameworks ensuring the protection of victims, witnesses and whistleblowers.”

In September 2022, a joint investigation by The New Humanitarian and Al Jazeera uncovered sexual abuses and exploitation by UN and aid workers at Malakal Protection of Civilian Site in the Upper Nile State.

According to a probe, the first case emerged in 2015, two years after the civil war and more incidents involving IOM, MSF, WFP and World Vision workers, according to the findings.

The New Humanitarian quoted Camp residents as saying the UN peacekeepers paid bribes for access to women living at the protection of civilian’s site.

