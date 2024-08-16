NGBs govt probing death of eight family members

Authorities in Northern Bahr el Ghazal State have launched an investigation into Thursday’s mysterious deaths of eight family members in Aweil East County.

The tragic incident occurred yesterday, leaving the community in shock and raising concerns about the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

Zachariah Garang, the State Information Minister told Eye Radio Friday morning that the family members were experiencing stomach pain, vomited, before losing consciousness and died.

The official said a team of medical personnel visited the area and is now preparing a report about the cause of the death.

“Yesterday (Thursday) we lost eight members from one family in Baac Payam in Aweil East County. The team of medical personnel investigating, went to the scene yesterday (Tuesday) and will release a report about what they collected from the scene.

“This is not the first time, last week five family members died from food poisoning in the same county. The case happened with one family member experiencing stomach pain and then vomiting. Then he lost consciousness and died, ” said Garang.

Zachariah Garang also added that five of the family members died at a hospital, while the rest passed on at a Church.

“In this case where 8 people, died 5 them of died in Aweil Hospital and three died in the church because when the people in the area saw the family members develop the same symptoms they were taken to the church in the area.

“Most of the people who died in the case are matured and the oldest person was 70 years old,” he added.



