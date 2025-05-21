Newly appointed Nasir, Ulang commissioners arrive in respective counties

The newly appointed commissioners of Ulang and Nasir counties arrived in their respective areas on Tuesday and have begun engaging with the natives to return to their villages following recent instability, according Upper Nile State governor.

Nasir Commissioner James Gatwech Jok (Nasir) and his Ulang counterpart, Justin Nhial Batoanng -both Generals who are loyalists to Kiir, were appointed on May 6 through a Republic decree.

They replaced SPLM-IO officials James Gatluak and Riek Gach Gatluak, respectively.

Riek Gach Gatluak had been suspended earlier in April by the Governor amid controversy, including accusations of demanding 8 million SSP from the community to fund a welcoming ceremony for the governor.

Chiefs in Ulang had already rejected his leadership before the formal dismissal

In an interview with Eye Radio on Wednesday, the Governor, Lt. Gen. James Koang Chuol, said the two officials arrived together, and held consultations with citizens in the Bureia border area with Ethiopia where they encouraged the displaced communities to return home.

They arrived same day and traveled to Bureia border area with Ethiopia and talked to the citizens in an attempt to convince them to return to their areas.”

Gen. Koang added that Tulif Tong Dheiu, the newly appointed commissioner for Longechuk County, has also arrived in his area and that the situation there is stabilizing.

“We are also doing well in Longechuk. The commissioner has arrived in the area, and the situation is heading towards stability.”

Humanitarian organizations continue to report limited access due to ongoing insecurity.

Despite these challenges, Governor Koang said the general security situation is now calm in Upper Nile, and the authorities are focused on facilitating the safe return of displaced persons and restoring local governance structures.

“The general situation in Upper Nile is calm. The governors of Ulang and Nasir counties arrived yesterday,’ he added.



The changes of commissioners in the formerly SPLM/SPLA-IO-run counties came about two months after the SSPDF retook the areas from the White Army following the killing of Commander Majur Dak.

