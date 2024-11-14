Newly appointed deputy finance minister, WBGs governor take oath

Newly appointed Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning Bech George Anyak and Western Bahr el Ghazal Governor Emmanuel Primo Okello were sworn in at a ceremony officiated by President Kiir on Wednesday.

Mr. Anyak succeeds Agok Makur who was appointed as a lawmaker and Mr. Okello replaced Sarah Cleto who was the country’s only female governor – amid concerns about diminishing women representation in the government.

President Kiir reiterated his government’s commitment to silence guns in South Sudan by aligning with the African Union’s agenda for peace and stability, a statement from his office said.

According to the statement, the President underscored the “urgent need for concerted efforts from all leaders to foster a sustainable peace process and to ensure a smooth and peaceful electoral process in the near future.”

It was stated that government officials at the event encouraged the new office holders to prioritize -inter-communal and national unity as key to overcoming leadership challenges.

“The newly appointed officials, Anyak and Okello, pledged to embrace teamwork and work diligently in their respective roles to drive the national development agenda,” it said.

“As the nation prepares for its next elections, the government is focused on ensuring peace and stability, with the president rallying call on all citizens to support efforts towards a peaceful and prosperous future for the nation.”

