16th May 2022
New Yei Catholic Diocese Bishop calls for team work among clerics

Author: Moyo Jaco | Published: 4 hours ago

Consecrated Bishop Alex Lodiong post for picture among other Bishops/photo courtesy, Kenyi Ya Kenyi.

The newly installed Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Yei, Central Equatoria State, has called for cooperation among his clerics and faithful to enable the church grow.

Bishop Alex Lodiong was consecrated in Yei town on Sunday.

“The mission that we are going to undertake, we are going to do it together,” said Bishop Lodiong.

He succeeds Emeritus Bishop Erkolano Lodu Tombe as the second Bishop of the Catholic diocese.

This comes after his appointment by the Holy Father, Pope Francis on February 11th this year.

In his remarks after the consecration, Bishop Lodiong pledged to embark on a pastoral visit to the communities across the county.

“The more we do our work in humility and simplicity and we do those works correctly, the more our Church will succeed. Protocols don’t make things to succeed. The biggest riches we can have is love and mercy and solidarity.”

He also planed to meet the different groups of the Church to begin his mission.

“After this visit, then we will come back home, and we sit down with all the different groups, we will sit together and plan for this Diocese.”

New Yei Catholic Diocese Bishop calls for team work among clerics

