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New UNMISS head urges global unity to secure South Sudan’s political pathway

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 9 hours ago

Anita Kiki Gbeho, the Deputy Special Representative and Resident Coordinator of UNMISS speaking at handover ceremony on July 15, 2024 - Eye Radio/Lou Nelson

In her inaugural briefing to the United Nations Security Council, the newly appointed Special Representative of the Secretary-General (SRSG), Anita Kiki Gbeho, called for a unified international effort to safeguard South Sudan’s peace process.

Gbeho, who assumed her role on April 10, 2026, emphasized that the country’s challenges cannot be resolved through military force, urging leaders to prioritize inclusive dialogue and an immediate ceasefire.

Beginning her address, Gbeho paid tribute to her predecessor, the late Nicholas “Fink” Haysom, vowing to carry forward his legacy of leadership. She acknowledged the immense responsibility of leading the Mission during a period of escalating complexity.

“I assume this role with a clear sense of purpose: to lead a Mission that is responsive to a challenging context, grounded in partnership, and focused on delivering effective support to the peace process,” Gbeho stated.

The SRSG painted a sobering picture of the security situation. She reported a 40 percent increase in deaths and injuries in 2025 compared to 2024, citing intensified fighting in Jonglei and intercommunal violence across the Equatorias and Bahr el Ghazal.

The humanitarian toll is equally staggering. 10 Million People, nearly the entire population requires some form of assistance, mass displacement. Since late December, over 276,000 people have been displaced in Jonglei alone, and hospital Attacks, the aerial bombardment of a hospital in Lankien was cited as a grim illustration of the conflict’s human cost.

The briefing highlighted that UNMISS is navigating these crises with a 25–30 percent reduction in operational capacity due to recent contingency planning. This smaller footprint has forced the Mission to recalibrate, shifting from static duties to more mobile, preventive patrolling.

“The scale and urgency of needs on the ground are not yet matched by the type of sustained commitment and investment required to meet the ambition of a sustainable path to peace,” Gbeho warned.

Despite these constraints, Gbeho noted that the Mission continues to support access to justice through mobile courts and human rights monitoring, which has led to the release of individuals held arbitrarily.

As the country approaches the 15th anniversary of its independence, Gbeho urged the South Sudanese government to take “demonstrable steps” to meet the aspirations of its people. She called on the Security Council to support a pathway consistent with the African Union (AU) C5 Declaration.

“I encourage the Council to continue its unified support for a political pathway… including an immediate ceasefire, inclusive dialogue, and conditions conducive to credible elections.”

The SRSG concluded by reminding the Council that while UNMISS remains a critical enabler of life-saving assistance, the ultimate responsibility for implementing the Peace Agreement lies with the leaders of South Sudan.

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