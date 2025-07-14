The newly appointed Chief of Defence Forces, Gen. Dau Aturjong Nyuol, has today officially taken over the command office at the SSPDF General Headquarters, Bilpam.

This is according to a spokesperson of the South Sudan People’s Defense Forces.

Major General Lul Ruai told Eye Radio that the ceremony was presided over by his excellency, the president of the republic, Salva Kiir.

He says the president attended the ceremony in his capacity as the commander in chief of the SSPDF and the supreme commander of the organized forces.

“Today in the morning, the chief defense forces officially took over the command of SSPDF from the outgoing, and the ceremony was presided over by his excellency the president in his capacity as the commander in chief of SSPDF and the supreme commander of the organized forces,” he said in exclusive interview with Eye Radio.

According to General Lul, the new CDF will work on the unified army that is non-partisan, an army that should remain neutral and armed, that should not be meddling or interfering in politics.

“The commander in chief was talking of the need for us to have a unified army that is non-partisan. An army that should remain uh neutral and armed that uh should not be meddling or interfering in politics,” he said.

Gen. Nyuol, who was appointed on July 7, had vowed to transform the army into a modern military in a statement he made during his swearing-in at the State House, J1.

Gen. Nyuol had promise to prioritise the welfare of soldiers and combat readiness of the national army.

President Salva Kiir, who also spoke at the same ceremony, directed the new army chief to build a professional, modern, and accountable national army.

He directed the new chief to eliminate “ghost names” from the army payroll and improving the welfare of soldiers across all ranks.

