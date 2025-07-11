12th July 2025
New army chief pledges reform, welfare of soldiers

Author: Staff Writer | Published: 11 hours ago

The newly appointed SSPDF Chief of Defence Foces General Dau Aturjong Nyuol taking oath of office at the State House on Thursday - Photo Credit: Office of the President.

The new Chief of Defence Forces, General Dau Aturjong Nyuol, says his top priorities are transforming and reorganizing the army, as well as improving the welfare of the forces.

Speaking during his swearing-in ceremony at the State House on Thursday, Gen. Dau said he will align his plans with President Salva Kiir’s instructions.

“My priorities will be combat readiness, transformation and modernisation of the army and well-being of our soldiers,” he said.

“In doing so, I will make sure that the army continues to uphold the value of courage, honour, selfless service as the value that sustains us during the days of our liberation struggle,” he added.

The President directed the new army chief to build a professional, modern, and accountable national army.

He also tasked Gen. Dau with eliminating “ghost names” from the army payroll and improving the welfare of soldiers across all ranks.

President Kiir further outlined a roadmap for the new defence chief, urging him to focus on several key priorities.

These include removing ghost names from the SSPDF payroll to ensure salaries go to active personnel, securing reliable food and fuel supplies, and unifying the SSPDF into a constitutional force that serves the people.

“This is a position of great responsibility, and I trust in your ability to serve with loyalty, discipline, and vision,” Kiir told Gen. Dau.

The President also called on Gen. Dau to focus on leadership development, discipline, and strengthening both regional and international military cooperation.

In his speech, Gen. Dau pledged to modernize the army, lead with integrity, and uphold the constitutional role of the army in protecting national sovereignty and citizens.

