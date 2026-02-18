18th February 2026

Netherlands Embassy launches nationwide football peace campaign

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 8 hours ago

Diplomat Paul Tholen stands among young South Sudanese during the peace event| By Obaj Okuj

The Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to South Sudan, Paul Tholen, on Wednesday launched a nationwide peace campaign in Torit, using football as a tool to promote unity, peace, and hope among young people across the country.

The launch event was attended by officials from Eastern Equatoria State, youth groups, and community leaders, with the state governor, Louise Lobong Lojore, officiating the ceremony.

Speaking during the event, Ambassador Tholen said football provides a strong national and social connection, not only among communities within South Sudan but also between South Sudan and the Netherlands. He said:

“We bring young people from different backgrounds together because we believe in the youth as a powerful driver for a peaceful future in South Sudan. We launched this campaign because football can be unifying, and it shows that peace is a choice.”

As part of the campaign, the Dutch Embassy has distributed 700 orange footballs across South Sudan and organized three football masterclasses in Torit, Juba, and Bentiu.

More than 4,000 young men and women from diverse communities have participated in the activities and are expected to serve as ambassadors of peace within their respective areas.

Through this initiative, the embassy aims to use sport—especially football—to bring people together across differences and contribute to lasting peace in South Sudan.

