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Nelly Big Boy, Raya Raya attend African digital summit in Ethiopia

Author: Diko D. Andrew | Published: May 8, 2026

South Sudanese content creators Raya Raya [left] and Nelly Big Boy in Addis Ababa for African Social Media Influencers Summit, ASMIS 2026 – courtesy photo.

Two South Sudanese social media influencers, Raya Raya and Nelly Big Boy, have joined digital content creators from across Africa in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the inaugural African Social Media Influencers Summit, ASMIS 2026.

The two-day summit, taking place at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, has brought together influencers, innovators and policymakers from more than 30 African countries to discuss the future of digital storytelling and online influence across the continent.

The event is focusing on topics including the role of artificial intelligence in content creation, branding Africa through positive storytelling, and the use of digital platforms to support the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

Speaking during the gathering, South Sudanese content creator Raya Raya praised the vision behind the summit, describing it as an opportunity for African creators to collaborate and strengthen their impact.

She said the meeting provides a platform for digital voices across the continent to unite ideas and promote authentic African stories globally.

The summit comes amid the growing influence of African digital creators in shaping conversations on culture, business, entertainment and social development online.

Organizers said ASMIS 2026 aims to build stronger collaboration among creators while reshaping Africa’s global narrative through social media.

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