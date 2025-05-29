NEC officials trained on fair constituency mapping for 2026 polls

The National Elections Commission officials have undergone specialised training on fair constituency distribution in preparation for the country’s general elections scheduled for 2026.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, May 29, the spokesperson for the commission, George Stans Yata, stated that the training covered legal frameworks, population data analysis, allocation of geographical constituencies, and the application of Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

Dr. Lisa Handley, a senior international electoral consultant and specialist in constituency delimitation, led the session, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.

The training comes at a crucial juncture as South Sudan prepares for its first general elections since the 2018 peace agreement. Originally set for December 2024, the elections were postponed to December 2026 following an agreed extension of the transitional period by the peace agreement parties.

The training was facilitated by experts from the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and the United Nations, according to Yata, spokesperson for the commission.

Despite progress, ongoing political tensions between the unity government and the SPLM-IO continue to threaten the peace process. Observers have expressed concern over delays in key peace deal milestones, including the unification of armed forces, the drafting of a permanent constitution, and conducting a national population census.

The United Nations has warned that South Sudan may not yet be ready for credible elections. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, cautioned last year that poorly managed elections could trigger violence and instability.

Similarly, UN Special Representative Nicholas Haysom highlighted the country’s challenging environment, citing economic hardship, climate shocks, and persistent political strife as barriers to credible electoral processes.

