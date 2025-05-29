29th May 2025
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Governance | News   |   NEC officials receive training on delimiting constituencies for 2026 elections

NEC officials receive training on delimiting constituencies for 2026 elections

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 5 hours ago

Elections officials participate in a virtual training session on constituency distribution, held on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Juba. – Courtesy

The National Elections Commission officials have undergone specialised training on fair constituency distribution in preparation for the country’s general elections scheduled for 2026.

Speaking to Eye Radio on Thursday, May 29, the spokesperson for the commission, George Stans Yata, stated that the training covered legal frameworks, population data analysis, allocation of geographical constituencies, and the application of Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

Dr. Lisa Handley, a senior international electoral consultant and specialist in constituency delimitation, led the session, emphasizing the importance of transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.

The training comes at a crucial juncture as South Sudan prepares for its first general elections since the 2018 peace agreement. Originally set for December 2024, the elections were postponed to December 2026 following an agreed extension of the transitional period by the peace agreement parties.

The training was facilitated by experts from the International Foundation for Electoral Systems (IFES) and the United Nations, according to Yata, spokesperson for the commission.

Despite progress, ongoing political tensions between the unity government and the SPLM-IO continue to threaten the peace process. Observers have expressed concern over delays in key peace deal milestones, including the unification of armed forces, the drafting of a permanent constitution, and conducting a national population census.

The United Nations has warned that South Sudan may not yet be ready for credible elections. Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, cautioned last year that poorly managed elections could trigger violence and instability.

Similarly, UN Special Representative Nicholas Haysom highlighted the country’s challenging environment, citing economic hardship, climate shocks, and persistent political strife as barriers to credible electoral processes.

Popular Stories
Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands 1

Kiir to Youth: The nation’s future is in your hands

Published May 23, 2025

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls 2

Political parties urged to dismantle armed wings ahead of 2026 polls

Published May 23, 2025

Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba 3

Trump asks U.S. court to fast-track deportation of criminal migrants to Juba

Published May 28, 2025

Gov’t wins big as court slashes Vivacell compensation from $2.9B to $48m 4

Gov’t wins big as court slashes Vivacell compensation from $2.9B to $48m

Published May 26, 2025

Mother fears for baby’s safety after husband vanishes with 10-month-old for 20 days 5

Mother fears for baby’s safety after husband vanishes with 10-month-old for 20 days

Published May 26, 2025

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Authorities confirm 25 new cholera cases in Western Bahr el Ghazal

Published 4 hours ago

Public to new chief justice: fix the broken judiciary

Published 5 hours ago

NEC officials receive training on delimiting constituencies for 2026 elections

Published 5 hours ago

Armed groups exploit weak law enforcement to kill and loot civilians – CES Minister

Published 5 hours ago

City Alliance pledges support to upgrade South Sudanese cities, says Thiik

Published 6 hours ago

Bridge to Ethiopia among projects set for revival in Akobo – Official

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th May 2025

Copyright 2025. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.