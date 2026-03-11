NEC explains 102 constituencies ahead of 2026 elections

The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Prof. Abednego Akok, clarified that the 102 constituencies announced for South Sudan’s upcoming general elections follow the framework set by the National Elections Act, amid concerns from some communities.

Prof. Akok spoke after the NEC declared 102 geographical constituencies across the country’s 10 states and three administrative areas, a move that sparked concerns from some communities claiming their areas were left out.

In an exclusive interview with Eye Radio, Prof. Akok explained that representation in the National Legislative Assembly is divided into three categories: geographical constituencies, party lists, and women’s lists.

“These 2010 constituencies were divided like this: 60 percent geographical, 25 percent women’s list, 15 percent political parties list. That’s how they were designed then, and we are applying the same system now,” he said.

“There are complaints about some areas not appearing in the declaration or being annexed to others. When the old Sudan demarcated constituencies, some communities did not reach 50,000 voters, so other sections were added. We have not created new seats. The old 102 seats are still contested, and anyone who was eligible before can vote again.”

Prof. Akok addressed public concerns, assuring that all eligible citizens will have the opportunity to participate in the elections.

“The right of citizens has not been exercised fully for a long time – only in 2010. Now, after 15 years, let everyone exercise the right to vote and choose representatives who can lead them,” he said.

“Government objectives include public participation, mobilizing resources, and delivering services effectively. That is why citizens elect leaders – to serve them.”

He added that the NEC is working to establish polling centres in communities across the country to ensure no voter is left out.

South Sudan is preparing to hold its first general elections since independence, marking a key step in the country’s democratic transition.

