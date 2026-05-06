NEC briefs TNLA Speaker on 2026 election readiness, calls for legal amendments

The Chairperson of the National Elections Commission (NEC), Prof. Abednego Akok Kacuol, has briefed the Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Ngere Paciko, on the commission’s preparedness for the 2026 general elections.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed election readiness and identified legal gaps that require parliamentary action before the polls. Prof. Kacuol noted that addressing these issues is necessary for the commission to implement the law during the elections.

“I briefed the Speaker about the preparedness of the election commission. We discussed minor issues brought to the assembly to be amended before the election,” Prof. Kacuol stated. “It is necessary for the assembly to amend them so we go for election within the law. The Speaker promises they will deliver on the amendment as soon as possible.”

Speaker Paciko stated Parliament’s commitment to expedite the amendments, describing the engagement as a step toward a credible electoral process.

The government has confirmed that general elections will take place on December 22, 2026. This follows the approval of amendments to the Revitalized Peace Agreement and the Transitional Constitution. Under the revised provisions, the elections will no longer depend on the completion of a national population census or a permanent constitution.

The NEC will instead rely on the 2010 geographical constituency boundaries. This structure includes 102 geographical constituencies and 102 proportional representation seats, which will reduce the size of the national legislature to 204 elected lawmakers. Additionally, the deadline for publishing the voters’ register has been shortened from six months to three months before election day.

President Salva Kiir has signed Amendment Number 12 to the Transitional Constitution, extending the transitional period by two years to accommodate these preparations.

However, external voices continue to call for caution. The Director of the African Centre for Legal Studies has called for reforms at the NEC to address legal gaps.

Meanwhile, the European Union’s Head of Delegation to South Sudan, Pelle Enarson, suggested a technical extension of the peace agreement to March 2027 to address security and institutional gaps before the vote.