Nearly all inmates escape in Tonj East prison break

Unspecified number of prisoners escaped from Rumij prison in Tonj East after a standoff with wardens early this week, according to the county Authorities in Warrap state.

The state Information Minister William Wol Mayom said the prisoners become rowdy on Monday, creating a standoff with the wardens.

While trying to contain the tension, some of the inmates grabbed guns from the wardens and shot in the air before breaking the prison’s grate and running away.

Only two women remained in the cells. Minister Wol said only one of the escapees was arrested.

At the time of the interview with Eye Radio, Mr Wol had no details of what had to the standoff.

However, this occurred three days after escalating tension following the killing of six people in Nagpagok Payam on Friday.

“After that incident, the security is calm except the standoff in the prison whereby inmates decided to face the warden.

“They (wardens) tried to control them but it was too difficult to few officers who were in charge during that day. The inmates dispersed the prison including people those who were charged with capital crimes.”

Minister Wol said some of inmates who got grabbed guns from the wardens exchange fire with elements from SSPDF as the escaped.

“There were two women who remained inside until standoff was over, and one person was later on captured. The number (inmates) is unknown, till now we are establishing to know the accurate number, he said.

Two of the inmates sustained injury but were able to escaped.

“They have exchanged fire because the inmates snatched few guns from the prison guards. Two prisoners sustained injury in the fighting, (but) they were were able to escape,” he added.

