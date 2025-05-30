Nearly 50 people killed in three days of violence in Tonj East – official

At least 46 people have been killed and 22 others wounded following three days of violence between rival communities in Tonj East County of Warrap State, according to a state official.

Mamer Bath Mabok, the Warrap State Minister of Information, said the clashes erupted between the Luach-Jang and Jal-Wau communities in Guilt village on Tuesday, May 27, and continued until Thursday, May 29.

He said several homes were also set ablaze during the fighting.

“I have to confirm here that the incident happened. It started from 27, 28, and 29 yesterday, where the armed youth of Lawny-jang and Jal-wau within Tonj,” he explained.

“The direct confrontation continued for three days, where some areas, some buildings burned down by the armed youth, and some 46 casualties from both sides. People were killed. A total of 22 were wounded from both sides. That was the nature of the incident. And I think the situation came back to normal yesterday, when the armed forces returned to their location,” he added.

The minister said the violence may have been triggered by a revenge attack.

He added that calm has returned to the area after both sides withdrew.

Tonj East and neighbouring counties have frequently witnessed deadly inter-communal violence.

Earlier this month, 15 people were killed and 16 others injured in Tonj South County in violence reportedly linked to a cattle-related dispute.

Also in May, General Magok Magok Deng directed community leaders in Tonj East to persuade armed civilians to return weapons they had seized after surrounding and disarming 13 SSPDF soldiers.

According to state officials, the armed youth ambushed the soldiers as they made their way to the county headquarters in Romic.

In 2020, nearly 130 people were killed and thousands displaced in Tonj East County following clashes between soldiers and armed civilians during a government disarmament operation.

