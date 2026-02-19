19th February 2026

Nearly 27 killed in Terekeka inter-clan clashes

Author: Baria Johnson | Published: 7 hours ago

A tukul house was reduced into ashes|Courtes|Paulino Lokudu

The Deputy Governor of Central Equatoria State has reported that nearly 27 people were killed in a dispute between the Kogi and Yari communities of Terekeka County.

Paulino Lukudu Obede, who led a delegation to Terekeka yesterday, said the violence completely destroyed Kogi village.

“We were caught by surprise yesterday to learn of the inter-clan fight between the Kogi and Yari communities of Terekeka County which occurred yesterday at around 3 AM,” he said.

“We took immediate action and rushed to the area. Upon arrival to Terekeka we went directly to the scene of the incident and we found the village of Kogi was burned totally into ashes. We found bodies that were killed — almost 27, from both sides. We are now working to establish the facts on the ground.”

Obede explained that the inter-clan disputes erupted early Wednesday morning, and both communities have since been displaced.

“We intervened immediately yesterday and eased the tension from the state and local government. The Kogi clan is taking refuge on the western side of the river, while the Yari clan are also displaced; they left their villages,” he added.

The Deputy Governor emphasized that the state government is working to calm tensions and provide support to those affected by the conflict.

